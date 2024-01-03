en English
Conflict & Defence

Killing of Hamas Deputy Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut Sparks Fears of Wider Escalation in Gaza Conflict

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
In the southern suburbs of Beirut, a drone strike claimed the life of senior Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The assassination, believed to have been carried out by Israel, is the first of its kind targeting a top Hamas figure since the onset of the Gaza offensive three months ago.

Heightened Tensions

Arouri, a co-founder of Hamas’s military wing and a seasoned negotiator in the Gaza war and hostage releases, was eliminated in an operation that sends a strong message, not just to Hamas, but also to its ally Hezbollah. The latter has been trading blows with Israel along the southern Lebanese border, raising fears of the conflict spreading beyond Gaza. The fallout of the assassination was felt immediately with protests erupting in West Bank towns and cries for retribution filling the air.

Arouri and His Role

At 57, Arouri had been implicated in attacks against Israel for years. His death represents a severe blow to Hamas, especially in the midst of the ongoing Gaza war which has had dire humanitarian ramifications, including the loss of over 22,000 Palestinian lives and looming threats of famine. The war that began in October shows no signs of abating, with the Israeli government expressing its intent to fight until Hamas’s defeat.

Uncertainty Ahead

In response to the assassination, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh stated that the group had submitted its response to a ceasefire proposal. The demand is uncomplicated – a complete halt to Israel’s offensive in return for further releases of hostages. But the future of Gaza and the prospect of an independent Palestinian state remain uncertain. The U.S. State Department has condemned statements by Israeli cabinet ministers advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza. The fear of a potential mass dispossession, akin to events from 1948, is palpable.

Conflict & Defence Lebanon
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

