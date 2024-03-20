Israeli Strikes Ravage Southern Lebanon: Agriculture, Environment Bear Brunt

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has accused Israel of violating international law through its ongoing attacks on civilians and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These assaults, he asserts, have inflicted substantial environmental and agricultural damage, exacerbating the plight of a region already mired in crisis.

Devastation Across the Breadbasket

Lebanon's agricultural heartland faces an unprecedented challenge, with Israeli attacks targeting areas up to 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory. Agriculture Minister Abbas Al Hajj Hassan reveals the extent of the calamity, noting that over 55 towns have been affected. The bombardment has decimated vast expanses of forests and agricultural lands, destroying crops, killing livestock and wildlife, and laying waste to food storage facilities. This devastation not only undermines Lebanon's food security but also jeopardizes the livelihoods of approximately 70% of southern Lebanon's population who rely on farming. The use of white phosphorus in these attacks adds a layer of complexity, given its controversial status under international law and its severe environmental and health impacts.

Counting the Costs

The Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture's data paints a grim picture, with over 683 fires reported, consuming 2,100 dunams of land. The ecological damage extends to ancient olive groves, pine, and oak forests, with a significant percentage of the area's flora and fauna affected. In addition to the environmental toll, the economic fallout is staggering, with critical infrastructure damaged and a pervasive atmosphere of fear hampering agricultural activities. Efforts to quantify the total damage are underway, as officials vow to conduct comprehensive soil and water assessments post-hostilities to understand the full scope of contamination and loss.

A Path Forward Amid Ruins

In the wake of these attacks, Lebanon calls for international intervention and support to address this crisis. While the immediate focus remains on assessing and mitigating the damage, the broader implications for regional stability and peace are concerning. With diplomatic efforts still a possibility, the international community's role in fostering dialogue and providing aid becomes ever more critical. As Lebanon grapples with this latest challenge, the resilience of its people and the urgency of global support stand as beacons of hope for a peaceful resolution.