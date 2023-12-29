en English
Conflict & Defence

Hezbollah Escalates Conflict with Israel: Rockets, Drones, and Anti-Tank Missiles in Play

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:13 pm EST
Hezbollah Escalates Conflict with Israel: Rockets, Drones, and Anti-Tank Missiles in Play

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite militant group and political party, launched a series of rocket barrages against northern Israel, marking a new level of military engagement. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded with widespread strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Escalation of Attacks

The intensity of the conflict heightened on December 28, with Hezbollah focusing their attacks on border communities and deploying a drone towards Israel. The IDF managed to intercept the drone and carried out retaliatory strikes. This comes amidst ongoing IDF operations in Gaza, with an increasing scrutiny on civilian casualties.

Diplomatic Efforts and Public Sentiment

As the fighting on the boundary with Lebanon intensifies, Israeli officials have hinted that time is running out for diplomatic solutions. Security sources reveal that Hezbollah launched the most rockets and weaponized drones in a single day since the onset of border clashes in October. The US and France are leading secret negotiations to de-escalate the hostilities, which reportedly include discussions on resolving disputed territories and persuading Hezbollah to withdraw its forces. However, these efforts have not yielded results yet. An opinion poll conducted in late November indicated that 52% of Israelis surveyed favored immediate action against Hezbollah, while only 35% opposed opening another front in the conflict.

Impact on Civilians and Religious Sites

In an alarming development, Hezbollah fired a missile at a Melkite Greek Catholic church in Israel, injuring an elderly civilian and several IDF soldiers. This action, a violation of the freedom of worship and a UN Security Council resolution, has been condemned as a war crime by the IDF. In response to these attacks and the heavy rocket barrages in the North, Israeli fighter jets, tanks, and artillery forces struck several Hezbollah compounds and infrastructure across southern Lebanon. The IDF also neutralized terrorist cells attempting to fire anti-tank missiles at Israeli territory.

The escalation in hostilities has resulted in significant civilian casualties and displacement on both sides of the border. Hezbollah’s most extensive assault yet, launched on Wednesday, saw the highest number of rockets and drones fired at Israel in a single day since the start of the conflict. Despite international efforts to mediate the situation, there appears to be no immediate end in sight for the escalating conflict.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

