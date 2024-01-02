Hamas Leaders Saleh Al-Arouri and Abu Aamer Killed in Beirut Drone Strike

In a suburb of Beirut, a drone strike has resulted in the reported death of two prominent leaders of Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group. The incident, which claimed six lives in total, signals a continued use of targeted killings against members of Hamas, a strategy reflecting the ongoing tensions and conflict in the region involving various state and non-state actors.

Drone Strike Claims Hamas Leaders

Saleh Al-Arouri, the deputy chief of the political bureau for Hamas in Beirut, and Abu Aamer, another notable figure within the organization, were killed in the drone strike. The Israeli military, while not immediately claiming responsibility for the attack, has been engaged in a multi-arena war against Iranian-backed enemies, including Hezbollah and Hamas. Israel has vowed to completely destroy Hamas in retaliation for a deadly attack in October, a mission that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated includes taking out top Hamas leaders.

Implications for Hamas and the Region

The deaths of these commanders may have significant implications for Hamas’s operations and leadership structure. Hamas, known for its significant presence in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip where it has controlled the territory since 2007, could face a critical juncture following these deaths. Palestinian militants have pledged to avenge Al-Arouri’s death, indicating a potential for further escalation.

Reactions and Consequences

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attack, labeling it as an ‘Israeli crime’ aimed at drawing Lebanon into the war in Gaza. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had previously warned Israel against trying to kill Hamas leaders in Beirut. The strike, therefore, not only manifests a potential threat to Hamas’s leadership but also risks pulling Lebanon into a broader conflict. As the Israeli military continues its efforts to dismantle Hamas, the population of southern Gaza is suffering from fatal diseases, with over a million people displaced into Rafah, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.