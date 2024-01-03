en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lebanon

Drone Strike in Beirut: An Unsettling Showcase of Modern Warfare

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Drone Strike in Beirut: An Unsettling Showcase of Modern Warfare

A palpable air of tension hangs over Beirut in the aftermath of an Israeli drone strike that targeted and killed senior Hamas figure, Saleh al-Arouri. The strike, recorded and disseminated by Military Wave, a platform renowned for its military coverage, showcases the chilling effectuality of modern warfare technology. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are at the forefront of this new age of conflict, their precision and remote operation raising both tactical possibilities and ethical dilemmas.

Precision from the Skies

The drone strike took place in a residential area in Beirut, known for its Hezbollah members. It was not just any other attack; it marked the first targeted assassination of a Hamas official outside Palestinian Territories since the group’s deadly assault on Israeli territory on October 7. The precision with which UAVs can be used to target specific locations is emphasized by this incident, further highlighting the capabilities of modern warfare technology.

Rising Tensions and Calls for Revenge

The death of Saleh al-Arouri, a major Hamas leader and one of the founders of its military wing, has sparked vows of revenge from various groups, including Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah. Iran and Yemen’s Houthi movement have condemned the strike, with Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister labeling it a ‘new Israeli crime’. Hezbollah has promised a response or punishment, escalating tensions in the region. The southern suburb of Dahiyeh, where the strike took place, has been a hotbed of conflict, with Hezbollah controlling security and exchanging near-daily fire with Israel since the October 7 attack.

The Human Cost of Modern Warfare

Behind the cold precision of the drone strike are the chilling human statistics. Israeli air strikes and shelling have killed more than 100 Hezbollah fighters and nearly two dozen civilians, including children, elderly people, and several journalists. Israel reports that 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage on October 7, and has responded with a nearly three-month-old offensive in Hamas-run Gaza where Palestinian health officials say the death toll has surpassed 22,000. The ethical considerations surrounding the use of drones in such scenarios are being questioned, as the lines between military strategy and civilian safety blur.

0
Lebanon Military
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lebanese Army Raids Result in Major Apprehensions, Public Warned Against Firearm Use

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lebanon Security Operations: 66 Arrested, Illegal Items Seized

By Dil Bar Irshad

Digital Warfare: The Role of Cyberspace in Lebanon’s Ongoing Protests

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Banks Sever Ties with Lebanon's Central Bank Amidst Economic Crisis

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gilbert Chagoury: The Billionaire Allegedly Backing Suleiman Franjieh' ...
@Business · 2 hours
Gilbert Chagoury: The Billionaire Allegedly Backing Suleiman Franjieh' ...
heart comment 0
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
Senior Biden Administration Official to Visit Israel in Ongoing U.S. Efforts to Prevent Escalation with Hezbollah

By Nitish Verma

Senior Biden Administration Official to Visit Israel in Ongoing U.S. Efforts to Prevent Escalation with Hezbollah
Killing of Hamas Deputy Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut Sparks Fears of Wider Escalation in Gaza Conflict

By Nitish Verma

Killing of Hamas Deputy Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut Sparks Fears of Wider Escalation in Gaza Conflict
UN Secretary-General Urges Restraint Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Chief

By Dil Bar Irshad

UN Secretary-General Urges Restraint Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Chief
Latest Headlines
World News
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
14 seconds
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
43 seconds
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
44 seconds
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
55 seconds
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
1 min
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
2 mins
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
3 mins
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
3 mins
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
26 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app