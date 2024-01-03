Significant Fire Engulfs Historic Building in Riga, Disrupts Traffic

On the evening of Tuesday, a fire of significant proportions engulfed a notable building on Brivibas Street in Riga, Latvia. The incident led to considerable traffic disruptions in the city. The State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD) reported the emergence of the fire at Brivibas Street 88, necessitating the shutdown of the crossroads with Matisa Street.

The Fire Incident

The blaze initiated at approximately 17:30 in a semi-deserted six-story apartment block, leading to a plume of smoke emanating from the rooftop. In response to the incident, over 30 firefighters, accompanied by six vehicles, were dispatched to confront the fire. By 19:45, they had successfully curtailed the spread of the flames, allowing the resumption of traffic by 20:00.

The Art Nouveau Giant

The affected building, colloquially known as ‘the Art Nouveau Giant’, was erected in 1910 under the design stewardship of architect Konstantins Peksens. It stands as one of Riga’s preeminent Art Nouveau rental houses, though it has suffered from years of neglect and under-occupancy, with residents inhabiting only the ground level.

Plans for the Building

The building was once slated for conversion into a five-star hotel by its proprietors, SIA ‘MJ Development’, backed by an investment nearing 25 million euros. However, there has been a lack of progress on this project. The owner of ‘MJ Development’, Lithuanian national Ofika Davojana, reported a turnover of 0.23 million euros and a loss of less than 100,000 euros in 2022 for her company.