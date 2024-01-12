en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Latvia

Public Voting for Lielais Kristaps Viewer’s Choice Award Begins

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Public Voting for Lielais Kristaps Viewer’s Choice Award Begins

The curtains have risen for the public to cast their votes for the Viewer’s Choice category of the prestigious Lielais Kristaps, the Latvian National Film Award. The voting commenced on January 12, transforming every film enthusiast’s device into a virtual ballot box. This unique category, unlike the others, offers a chance for cinema lovers to play an active role in the selection process.

Viewer’s Choice: A Public Affair

Open until the stroke of midnight on February 2, the voting platform allows fans to vote for their favorite film once every day. The digital dais hosts a tough competition with a total of thirty-two films, each carrying a distinct storytelling style and artistic vision, vying for the honor of the Viewer’s Choice award.

LSM: The Gateway to Cinema

For those eager to cast their vote, LSM serves as the online voting portal. It not only facilitates the voting process but also features trailers of the competing films, providing a sneak peek into the cinematic gems Latvia has produced this year.

A Glimpse into Lielais Kristaps

The Lielais Kristaps awards, a beacon of excellence in Latvian cinema, have further details available on their official website. However, potential voters and film enthusiasts should note that the website’s content is exclusively in Latvian. The grand award ceremony, a melting pot of cinematic talent and passion, is slated to take place on February 4. On this star-studded evening, the results of the Viewer’s Choice award, along with other categories, will be unveiled, bringing the suspense-filled voting period to a climactic end.

0
Latvia
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Latvia

See more
8 hours ago
Azerbaijan and Latvia: A Comprehensive Partnership Strengthened Over 30 Years
On the historic occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the nations of Azerbaijan and Latvia are making significant strides in bolstering their comprehensive partnership. A relationship that began on January 11, 1994, has evolved into a multifaceted engagement spanning political, economic, energy, transportation, and humanitarian spheres. Strengthening Economic Ties Trade dynamics between Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan and Latvia: A Comprehensive Partnership Strengthened Over 30 Years
Latvian Radio Broadcast Halted by Smoke, Prompting National Security Concerns
3 days ago
Latvian Radio Broadcast Halted by Smoke, Prompting National Security Concerns
Surge in Refund Requests Amid Defects in Latvia's Vivi Electric Trains
3 days ago
Surge in Refund Requests Amid Defects in Latvia's Vivi Electric Trains
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
PAG Private Equity to Acquire Majority Stake in Food Union Europe
2 days ago
PAG Private Equity to Acquire Majority Stake in Food Union Europe
Lithuania in Talks to Acquire Stake in Air Baltic: A Step Towards a Shared Baltic Airline?
3 days ago
Lithuania in Talks to Acquire Stake in Air Baltic: A Step Towards a Shared Baltic Airline?
Latest Headlines
World News
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
33 seconds
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
1 min
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
2 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
2 mins
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
3 mins
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
4 mins
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
5 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
5 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
6 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app