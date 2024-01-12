Public Voting for Lielais Kristaps Viewer’s Choice Award Begins

The curtains have risen for the public to cast their votes for the Viewer’s Choice category of the prestigious Lielais Kristaps, the Latvian National Film Award. The voting commenced on January 12, transforming every film enthusiast’s device into a virtual ballot box. This unique category, unlike the others, offers a chance for cinema lovers to play an active role in the selection process.

Viewer’s Choice: A Public Affair

Open until the stroke of midnight on February 2, the voting platform allows fans to vote for their favorite film once every day. The digital dais hosts a tough competition with a total of thirty-two films, each carrying a distinct storytelling style and artistic vision, vying for the honor of the Viewer’s Choice award.

LSM: The Gateway to Cinema

For those eager to cast their vote, LSM serves as the online voting portal. It not only facilitates the voting process but also features trailers of the competing films, providing a sneak peek into the cinematic gems Latvia has produced this year.

A Glimpse into Lielais Kristaps

The Lielais Kristaps awards, a beacon of excellence in Latvian cinema, have further details available on their official website. However, potential voters and film enthusiasts should note that the website’s content is exclusively in Latvian. The grand award ceremony, a melting pot of cinematic talent and passion, is slated to take place on February 4. On this star-studded evening, the results of the Viewer’s Choice award, along with other categories, will be unveiled, bringing the suspense-filled voting period to a climactic end.