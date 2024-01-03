Latvia’s Transport Minister Urges Improved Emergency Response Following Electric Train Malfunctions

Latvia’s Minister of Transport, Kaspars Briškens, has called for an immediate improvement in the cooperation and emergency response measures of various transport entities in the wake of the recent malfunctions in the new electric trains. In an earnest conversation on the LTV programme ‘Rta panorma’, Briškens underscored the urgency for a functional joint action algorithm, a critical component that is conspicuously absent in the current setup.

Unacceptable Passenger Conditions

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the current situation where passengers have to endure hours of discomfort due to stranded trains, Briškens termed it as ‘unacceptable’. He announced plans to convene a meeting with representatives from Pasažieru vilciens (PV), Latvian Railway, and the Road Transport Administration. The primary agenda for this meeting would be the establishment of a robust cooperation framework and the development of effective emergency protocols.

Operational Electric Trains and Future Plans

Despite the ongoing issues, Briškens pointed out that nine of the eleven newly introduced electric trains were operational, and the technical glitches were being addressed with speed and efficiency. PV, which initiated passenger services with these new electric trains on December 15th in various cities, plans to implement interval timetables with frequent services during peak hours, a strategy that will be fully realized upon the receipt of all 32 trains by the middle of 2024.

Financial Impact and Future Prospects

The first set of Czech electric trains arrived in Latvia in June 2022, and PV is contemplating imposing a fine on Škoda Vagonka for delayed deliveries. The total cost of this ambitious project stands at EUR 257.889 million. Despite these hurdles, PV’s turnover in the first nine months of 2023 witnessed a rise of 19.2% compared to the previous year, although profits dipped by 21%. PV, which was established in 2001 and became a state-owned enterprise in 2008, continues to navigate this challenging phase with a forward-looking approach.