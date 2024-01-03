en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Latvia

Latvia to Enhance Bomb Shelters for Increased Civil Protection

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Latvia to Enhance Bomb Shelters for Increased Civil Protection

As the world continues to grapple with geopolitical tensions, Latvia is proactively seeking to fortify its civil defense mechanisms. Central to this strategy is the development and expansion of bomb shelters throughout the country. The capital city of Riga, currently houses 355 designated bomb shelters, coupled with other identified shelter-adaptable spaces, such as underground car parks and tunnels. However, these facilities can only accommodate approximately 90,000 residents, a mere fraction of Riga’s population, which exceeds 630,000.

Planning for the Future

In an ambitious bid to safeguard its citizens, the Latvian government has set a target to provide shelter capacity for 50% of the national population within a 50-year perspective. This initiative echoes the goal of neighboring Estonia and signifies a shift towards a more proactive civil defense strategy. The forthcoming steps involve a thorough assessment of buildings for potential conversion into shelters, a process estimated to take up to one and a half years for public buildings alone.

The Importance of Co-responsibility

Gints Reinsons, head of Riga Municipal Civil Protection and Operational Information Administration, underscored the significance of shared responsibility. He stressed the need for citizens and property owners to play an active role in ensuring their own safety instead of relying solely on communal administration. Similarly, Deputy Chief of the State Fire and Rescue Service, Ivars Nakurts, highlighted the importance of distinguishing between purpose-built shelters capable of withstanding building collapses and adapted basements that merely offer protection from shootings.

Financing the Shelters

One of the biggest challenges facing this initiative is securing funding. At present, there is no clear financial strategy for the bomb shelters. However, several potential support measures are under consideration, including property tax credits, building rights incentives, and subsidies akin to solar panel programs. Acknowledging the ambiguity surrounding the financing, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Igors Rajevs, asserted that the discussions on January 9th will also address this concern.

As Latvia readies itself to navigate these challenges, the overall consensus remains clear: a shift towards individual and local efforts is paramount for civil defense preparedness. While the road ahead may be steep, the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens is a testament to its resolve and resilience.

0
Latvia
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Apranga Group Achieves Record-Breaking Turnover Amidst Challenging Market Environment

By BNN Correspondents

New Latvian Law Mandates Municipal Police in Every Municipality

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Significant Fire Engulfs Historic Building in Riga, Disrupts Traffic

By Salman Khan

U.S. Team Outclasses Latvia in World Junior Hockey Championship Quarterfinal

By Salman Khan

Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey ...
@Latvia · 8 hours
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey ...
heart comment 0
Latvia Bolsters National Defense with New Regulation: A Milestone Achievement

By Justice Nwafor

Latvia Bolsters National Defense with New Regulation: A Milestone Achievement
Education and Trust: Key to Latvia’s Future Success, Says Prime Minister

By Rizwan Shah

Education and Trust: Key to Latvia's Future Success, Says Prime Minister
Latvian Family Doctors Renew Contracts with National Health Service

By Shivani Chauhan

Latvian Family Doctors Renew Contracts with National Health Service
AS DelfinGroup Boosts Share Capital via Employee Stock Options

By Muhammad Jawad

AS DelfinGroup Boosts Share Capital via Employee Stock Options
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
57 seconds
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
59 seconds
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
1 min
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
1 min
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
1 min
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
1 min
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
1 min
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
2 mins
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
2 mins
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app