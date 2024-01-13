en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Latvia

‘Furious Wolf 24’: A Manifestation of Baltic Defense Preparedness

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
‘Furious Wolf 24’: A Manifestation of Baltic Defense Preparedness

The Baltic skies recently played host to the ‘Furious Wolf 24’ training, a regular military exercise designed to enhance the integration of close air support in both urban and non-urban environments. Low flyovers by Allied Air Force planes in Latvian airspace, both under the veil of night and in broad daylight, are a key component of this drill.

Preparation and Coordination

But the exercise isn’t confined to the air. The movement of military equipment and soldiers along Latvia’s main and regional roads is an integral part of the ‘Furious Wolf 24’ training. This land-based aspect of the exercise allows for improved coordination and understanding between units, increasing their effectiveness in accomplishing shared objectives.

The Role of National Armed Forces

The National Armed Forces (NBS) of Latvia underscored the significance of such exercises. They believe that these drills are not only vital for national defense but also play an important role in facilitating the support functions for allied units arriving in the host country. The NBS maintains that exercises like ‘Furious Wolf 24′ are instrumental in improving units’ understanding of their respective roles and in strengthening the collective defense capabilities of the region.

Implications beyond Borders

The ‘Furious Wolf 24’ training is more than just a military drill. It is a statement of the ongoing military collaborations within the Baltic region, underlining the collective preparedness to meet any potential threats. The exercise reiterates the commitment of the Baltic States and their allies to a robust and unified defense structure, ready to respond to any challenges that may arise.

0
Latvia Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Latvia

See more
16 hours ago
Public Voting for Lielais Kristaps Viewer's Choice Award Begins
The curtains have risen for the public to cast their votes for the Viewer’s Choice category of the prestigious Lielais Kristaps, the Latvian National Film Award. The voting commenced on January 12, transforming every film enthusiast’s device into a virtual ballot box. This unique category, unlike the others, offers a chance for cinema lovers to
Public Voting for Lielais Kristaps Viewer's Choice Award Begins
Lithuania in Talks to Acquire Stake in Air Baltic: A Step Towards a Shared Baltic Airline?
4 days ago
Lithuania in Talks to Acquire Stake in Air Baltic: A Step Towards a Shared Baltic Airline?
Latvian Radio Broadcast Halted by Smoke, Prompting National Security Concerns
4 days ago
Latvian Radio Broadcast Halted by Smoke, Prompting National Security Concerns
Azerbaijan and Latvia: A Comprehensive Partnership Strengthened Over 30 Years
24 hours ago
Azerbaijan and Latvia: A Comprehensive Partnership Strengthened Over 30 Years
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
PAG Private Equity to Acquire Majority Stake in Food Union Europe
3 days ago
PAG Private Equity to Acquire Majority Stake in Food Union Europe
Latest Headlines
World News
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
11 seconds
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
18 seconds
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
19 seconds
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
19 seconds
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
28 seconds
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
40 seconds
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
50 seconds
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
2 mins
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
46 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app