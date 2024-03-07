Laos Prioritizes Nutrition Investment for National Growth, Deputy Prime Minister Speaks at Forum

VIENTIANE, Laos - Addressing the critical role of nutrition in the country's growth and development, Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune underscored Laos's commitment to continue investing in nutrition among target groups. Speaking at the ninth national nutrition forum themed "Nutrition for Human Capital Development", Kikeo highlighted the importance of evaluating nutrition achievements and setting future goals to combat malnutrition. This move is part of Laos's broader strategy to foster human capital development and ensure a prosperous future.

Assessing Achievements and Setting New Goals

The ninth national nutrition forum provided a platform for government officials, development partners, and international organizations to reflect on the progress made in 2023 and to strategize for 2024 and beyond. Last year's forum emphasized nutrition's significance for sustainable development. This year, the focus shifted to viewing nutrition as a key driver for investing in people and nurturing a prosperous nation. The forum acknowledged that good nutrition and healthy diets are crucial for individuals' well-being, which in turn, plays a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Strategic Collaboration and Future Commitments

During the event, Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune called for continued collaboration between the government, development partners, and international organizations to address malnutrition effectively. The forum served as a critical opportunity to renew commitments towards improving nutrition among target groups, particularly children and vulnerable populations. Stakeholders discussed strategies to enhance public awareness about the importance of nutrition and to integrate nutritional considerations into broader socio-economic development plans.

Nutrition as a Foundation for Prosperous Future

Investing in nutrition is seen as a foundational step towards building a healthy, capable, and productive workforce, which is essential for Laos's long-term socio-economic development. The forum's discussions highlighted the need for comprehensive approaches to address malnutrition, including improving food security, promoting healthy eating habits, and ensuring access to quality healthcare services. By prioritizing nutrition, Laos aims to unlock the full potential of its human capital and set the stage for a more prosperous future.

As the country moves forward, the commitment and collective efforts of all stakeholders will be crucial in achieving the set goals for nutrition and human capital development. The outcomes of the ninth national nutrition forum underscore the nation's resolve to tackle malnutrition head-on, paving the way for sustainable development and a brighter future for its citizens.