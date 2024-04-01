DOH Warns Against 'Double-Dead' Meat Amid Anthrax Fears, Stresses Low Public Risk

Following a concerning outbreak of anthrax cases in Laos, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has issued a public health advisory, urging citizens to avoid consuming 'double-dead' meat to prevent the spread of anthrax. Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo emphasized that anthrax, a bacterial disease, is not airborne like COVID-19 and poses a low risk to the general population, with preventive measures primarily directed at those in direct contact with livestock.

Understanding Anthrax and Its Risks

Anthrax is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which can infect humans through direct or indirect contact with affected animals. Despite the low risk it poses to the general public, the DOH is taking precautions by monitoring the situation closely and working with the Department of Agriculture to protect livestock from the disease. The health department has reiterated the importance of avoiding raw or undercooked meat, which can be a carrier of the disease.

Preventive Measures and Public Advisory

In light of the recent anthrax outbreak in neighboring Laos, which reported over 50 suspected human cases, the DOH has outlined specific guidelines for the public. These include avoiding areas where infected animals are known to be and abstaining from consuming meat from animals that have died of unknown causes. The advisory is part of a broader effort to educate the public on the risks associated with anthrax and the steps that can be taken to mitigate them.

DOH's Ongoing Efforts and Collaboration

The DOH has not reported any anthrax cases in the Philippines from 2019 to 2021, and only 82 suspected cases from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2023. The recent increase in cases in Laos has prompted the DOH to closely monitor developments and collaborate with the Department of Agriculture to implement preventive measures for animals. The department assures that the risk of anthrax infection among the general public remains very low, given the targeted vaccinations available for animals and the precautions in place for those at higher risk.