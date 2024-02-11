Lakeland Community College Secures $541,000 Grant for Energy-Efficient HVAC Upgrade

In a significant leap towards energy efficiency and improved indoor climate conditions, Lakeland Community College has been granted $541,000 to upgrade its HVAC distribution systems. The funding, announced by State Representative Daniel Troy, will enable the college to replace its disposable duct board with permanent sheet metal ductwork.

A Green Light for a Greener Future

The Ohio Office of Budget and Management, also known as the Controlling Board, greenlit the college's request for the fund transfer on February 11, 2024. This decision comes at a crucial time when educational institutions worldwide are striving to reduce their carbon footprint and create sustainable learning environments.

The grant will facilitate the replacement of the current HVAC infrastructure, paving the way for a more energy-efficient system. The new sheet metal ductwork is expected to minimize air leakage and retain less moisture than the existing disposable duct board, thereby preventing mildew and harmful mold growth.

A Union Man's Vision

State Representative Daniel Troy, a long-time member of the sheet metal workers union, has been instrumental in securing this grant. He believes that the use of sheet metal ductwork is not only a healthier alternative but also a stronger one.

"Sheet metal ductwork doesn't leak air or retain moisture like disposable duct board does," said Troy. "This means we can prevent the growth of mildew and harmful molds, providing our students and faculty with a cleaner, safer learning environment."

A New Chapter for Lakeland Community College

With the project slated to begin in the fall of 2023, Lakeland Community College is looking forward to a future where sustainability and comfort go hand in hand. The college administration hopes that the upgraded HVAC system will not only lead to significant energy savings but also contribute to enhancing the overall learning experience.

As the world grapples with climate change and its consequences, initiatives like these serve as beacons of hope. They remind us that every step towards sustainability, no matter how small, can make a difference.

In the grand scheme of things, the $541,000 grant might seem like a drop in the ocean. But for Lakeland Community College, it's a wave of change - one that promises a greener, healthier, and more comfortable future for its students and faculty.

As State Representative Daniel Troy rightly pointed out, "Every journey begins with a single step." And Lakeland Community College has just taken a significant stride towards a sustainable tomorrow.

With the approval of the $541,000 grant, Lakeland Community College is set to embark on an exciting new chapter. The funds will be used to replace the outdated HVAC infrastructure, heralding a new era of energy efficiency and improved indoor climate conditions. This move underscores the college's commitment to creating a sustainable learning environment, reaffirming the belief that every step towards a greener future matters.