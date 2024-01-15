Kyrgyzstan MP Calls for Better Support for ‘Mother-heroines’

Member of Parliament, Aida Isatbek kyzy, has recently underscored the plight of ‘Mother-heroines’ in Kyrgyzstan, urging for a comprehensive review of the support provided to them. These women, often residing in remote areas like Tilekmat village in Jeti-Oguz district, carry the honorary title awarded for bearing and raising seven or more children. One such mother, Alymkul Nazarova, voiced her concerns over the existing insufficiencies, which have been brought to light in a significant manner.

Current Allowance: A Drop in the Ocean

The ‘Mother-heroine’ title comes with a monthly allowance of 1,000 soms. However, in the face of escalating costs and the pressures of raising a large family, this sum is proving to be grossly inadequate. The MP’s call for a review of the allowance amount echoes the sentiment of many of these mothers who struggle to make ends meet.

A Cry for More Benefits

Moreover, the appeal highlighted the lack of additional benefits accompanying the title. Opportunities for medical treatment or restorative stays in health resorts remain a distant dream for these women. The MP’s call for consideration of providing more benefits and bonuses further amplifies their concerns. The situation underscores the pressing need for a reevaluation of the benefits accorded to the ‘Mother-heroines’.

Recognizing Contributions, Ensuring Support

The ‘Mother-heroines’ not only contribute significantly to their families, but also to society at large. The MP’s advocacy for a review of the benefits is a step in the right direction, acknowledging their contributions and ensuring that they are given the support they need. The call for a comprehensive review is not just about monetary allowances or benefits—it is about recognition, respect, and support for the women who have devoted their lives to raising the future generations of Kyrgyzstan.