en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kyrgyzstan

EU Empowers Kyrgyzstan’s Digital Transformation with 3 Million Euro Grant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
EU Empowers Kyrgyzstan’s Digital Transformation with 3 Million Euro Grant

The European Union (EU) has committed a substantial grant of 3 million euros to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to bolster the nation’s digital transformation. The financial aid is designed to fortify the operations of the Kyrgyzstan Innovation Centre of Digital Competences within the High Technology Park. The allocation seeks to expedite the influence of the Sanarip Aimak (Digital Region) system across the country, enabling the provision of electronic services to its citizens, fortifying cybersecurity measures, and ensuring the protection of personal data.

Utilization of the Grant

The EU grant will be employed for software development, ensuring the maintenance of databases across various government ministries, and stimulating the growth of a digital economy throughout the nation. The inclusion of educational initiatives within the aid package is particularly notable. These programs, aimed at government agencies, are designed to enhance electronic governance while promoting transparency and accountability.

Partnership and Priorities

The Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has underscored the importance of digital transformation in its partnership with the EU. The expansion of high-speed internet access is a key aspect of this priority, signaling a commitment to increasing the accessibility of digital resources to the Kyrgyz people. In a world increasingly reliant on digital technologies, such a partnership underscores the importance of digital competency, not only for domestic governance but also for global participation and competitiveness.

Safeguarding the Future

As the world continues to digitize, countries such as Kyrgyzstan are taking crucial steps to ensure their place in the digital landscape. The EU’s financial aid is a testament to the importance of digital transformation and the role it plays in modern governance, economy, and society. As the Kyrgyzstan government continues to prioritize digital transformation, the EU’s support signals a shared commitment to a digitally competent and secure future.

0
Kyrgyzstan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kyrgyzstan

See more
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff. Close
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
4 days ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
4 days ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Kyrgyzstan Triumphs Over Vietnam in Final Preparatory Match Before AFC Asian Cup
3 days ago
Kyrgyzstan Triumphs Over Vietnam in Final Preparatory Match Before AFC Asian Cup
Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan Confer on Health Collaboration, Global Health Security Summit
4 days ago
Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan Confer on Health Collaboration, Global Health Security Summit
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
4 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
1 min
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
1 min
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
2 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
2 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
3 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
4 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
4 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
6 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
9 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app