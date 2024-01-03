Weyay: The Fastest Growing Digital Bank in Kuwait

Weyay, Kuwait’s trailblazing digital bank, has received the title of “Fastest Growing Digital Bank” in Kuwait from Mastercard, an honor bestowed during the Mastercard Mena East Business Forum in Dubai. This accolade comes in recognition of Weyay’s steadfast dedication to innovation and its role as a pioneer in Kuwait’s burgeoning digital banking industry.

Technology and User-friendly Design at Core

Established in 2021, Weyay has set itself apart by focusing on technology and user-friendly design to deliver a comprehensive banking experience. The bank’s services cater specifically to the needs of the youth and early career professionals, offering a suite of services that include Student Allowance and Salary Transfers, Saving Pots, a Digital Store, Budgeting and Tracking, and Referral programs.

Kuwait’s First Numberless Prepaid Card

A standout innovation from Weyay is the launch of Kuwait’s first numberless prepaid card. This initiative, designed to enhance transparency and ease of access, aligns with Weyay’s commitment to demystifying banking fees and international transaction markups. The bank’s mobile application allows customers to open accounts digitally, bypassing traditional paperwork and further enhancing its user-friendly ethos.

From Innovation to Recognition

Weyay’s achievements extend beyond its innovative services. The bank has also been honored with the “Outstanding Innovation in Mobile Banking” Award in the Global Finance’s annual Innovators Awards for 2022, cementing its status as an industry leader not just in Kuwait, but on a global scale.