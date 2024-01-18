en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Souq Wajaf: Kuwait’s Heritage Market Awaits its Next Chapter

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Souq Wajaf: Kuwait’s Heritage Market Awaits its Next Chapter

The place is Souq Wajaf, locally known as the Harem Market, a heritage market nestled in the heart of Kuwait with a rich 70-year history. Traditionally a sanctuary for women vendors selling locally crafted goods, it was a hub for widows and divorcees to earn a livelihood. Now, the market is at the cusp of a new evolutionary phase, with a delay in the distribution of stalls sparking curiosity and anticipation among the public.

A New Chapter Awaits

The market’s development, which has been meticulously handled by a responsible company, is now complete. Yet, the handover to the municipality has hit a bump with a delay in the allocation of approximately 86 stalls. This delay has raised eyebrows and spurred a sense of anticipation among the local populace who eagerly await the market’s reopening.

A Stroll Down Memory Lane

While the wait persists, visitors and citizens reminisce about the market’s historical significance. The Souq Wajaf, with its vibrant tapestry of local vendors, affordable prices, and traditional products, has left an indelible imprint on the hearts of many. Its distinctive character, the livelihood it provided to vulnerable women, and its status as a legacy market within the wider Mubarakiya market area, are etched in Kuwait’s cultural memory.

Hope for the Future

As the market stands on the precipice of a new era, there is a collective hope that once the stalls are distributed and the market returns to its usual hustle and bustle, it will regain its former glory. More than just a marketplace, Souq Wajaf holds a special place in Kuwait’s heart, representing a slice of its rich cultural heritage and the resilience of its people.

0
Business Kuwait
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Former Penzance Bakery Property Up for Auction: A Redevelopment Opportunity
A pivotal commercial property, previously the site of The Oven Door Bakery, located at 40-42 Causewayhead in Penzance, is poised to go under the hammer. Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers have set the guide price for this valuable asset between £120,000 and £150,000. Despite suffering some fire damage, the location offers a prime redevelopment
Former Penzance Bakery Property Up for Auction: A Redevelopment Opportunity
Dynamic Pricing Sends Australian Open Men's Final Ticket Prices Soaring
5 mins ago
Dynamic Pricing Sends Australian Open Men's Final Ticket Prices Soaring
2024 Begins With Big Moves in Tech M&A: Synopsys Acquires Ansys
5 mins ago
2024 Begins With Big Moves in Tech M&A: Synopsys Acquires Ansys
Job Crisis Looms at Port Talbot Steel Plant Despite Government Funding
2 mins ago
Job Crisis Looms at Port Talbot Steel Plant Despite Government Funding
Kotak Mahindra Bank Records 7.6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Missed Estimates
2 mins ago
Kotak Mahindra Bank Records 7.6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Missed Estimates
Savings Expert Warns UK Savers About Premium Bonds
3 mins ago
Savings Expert Warns UK Savers About Premium Bonds
Latest Headlines
World News
Indiana High School Girls' Basketball: A Recap of the Games on January 19, 2024
27 seconds
Indiana High School Girls' Basketball: A Recap of the Games on January 19, 2024
EU's Borrell Stirs Controversy: Accuses Israel of Contributing to Hamas's Rise
1 min
EU's Borrell Stirs Controversy: Accuses Israel of Contributing to Hamas's Rise
EU's Borrell Implicates Israel in the Rise of Hamas: A Fresh Perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
2 mins
EU's Borrell Implicates Israel in the Rise of Hamas: A Fresh Perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Sanders Proposes Subpoenaing Pharma CEOs in Prescription Drug Pricing Probe
2 mins
Sanders Proposes Subpoenaing Pharma CEOs in Prescription Drug Pricing Probe
EU Chief Josep Borrell's Controversial Remarks: Israel and Hamas' Rise in Gaza
2 mins
EU Chief Josep Borrell's Controversial Remarks: Israel and Hamas' Rise in Gaza
EU Chief Borrell Attributing Rise of Hamas to Israel Stirs Controversy
2 mins
EU Chief Borrell Attributing Rise of Hamas to Israel Stirs Controversy
Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs at Australian Open: A Milestone in Her Career
2 mins
Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs at Australian Open: A Milestone in Her Career
EU's Borrell Stirs the Pot: Implicates Israel in Hamas' Rise
2 mins
EU's Borrell Stirs the Pot: Implicates Israel in Hamas' Rise
Sam Patterson: Reflection, Redemption, and Return to UFC
2 mins
Sam Patterson: Reflection, Redemption, and Return to UFC
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
2 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
3 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
4 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
4 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
6 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
6 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
7 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
8 hours
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
10 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app