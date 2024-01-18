Souq Wajaf: Kuwait’s Heritage Market Awaits its Next Chapter

The place is Souq Wajaf, locally known as the Harem Market, a heritage market nestled in the heart of Kuwait with a rich 70-year history. Traditionally a sanctuary for women vendors selling locally crafted goods, it was a hub for widows and divorcees to earn a livelihood. Now, the market is at the cusp of a new evolutionary phase, with a delay in the distribution of stalls sparking curiosity and anticipation among the public.

A New Chapter Awaits

The market’s development, which has been meticulously handled by a responsible company, is now complete. Yet, the handover to the municipality has hit a bump with a delay in the allocation of approximately 86 stalls. This delay has raised eyebrows and spurred a sense of anticipation among the local populace who eagerly await the market’s reopening.

A Stroll Down Memory Lane

While the wait persists, visitors and citizens reminisce about the market’s historical significance. The Souq Wajaf, with its vibrant tapestry of local vendors, affordable prices, and traditional products, has left an indelible imprint on the hearts of many. Its distinctive character, the livelihood it provided to vulnerable women, and its status as a legacy market within the wider Mubarakiya market area, are etched in Kuwait’s cultural memory.

Hope for the Future

As the market stands on the precipice of a new era, there is a collective hope that once the stalls are distributed and the market returns to its usual hustle and bustle, it will regain its former glory. More than just a marketplace, Souq Wajaf holds a special place in Kuwait’s heart, representing a slice of its rich cultural heritage and the resilience of its people.