Business

Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses

In a strategic push to enhance digital experiences and bolster local businesses, telecom powerhouse Ooredoo Kuwait is broadening its Nojoom Loyalty Program by joining forces with an array of distinguished brands and service providers. This move aims to offer a wider spectrum of rewards that are attuned to the requirements of modern lifestyles and encompass sectors such as hospitality, fashion, and electronics, among others.

Supporting SMEs and Fostering Community Growth

The initiative is woven with the intention of integrating products and services from local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into the loyalty program. This integration not only promotes sales but also triggers sustainable growth within the community. By encouraging the involvement of a diverse range of enterprises in the Nojoom Loyalty Program, Ooredoo Kuwait is making a deliberate effort to support local businesses.

Seamless Integration with Seasonal Campaigns

At the heart of Ooredoo’s strategy lies the alignment of the rewards program with seasonal promotions and exclusive partner benefits throughout the calendar year. The telecom company is set to offer special discounts and vouchers during significant events like White Friday and year-end celebrations, ensuring that its customers can maximize their rewards.

A Commitment to Social Responsibility and Sustainability

Underscoring its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability, Ooredoo Kuwait ensures that the expansion of the Nojoom program supports locally established businesses and aligns with the company’s values. The telecom giant is setting a new standard in the sector by positioning itself not merely as a communications service provider but as a comprehensive digital partner for its customers. This move reinforces Ooredoo’s leadership in the sector and consolidates its reputation as the provider of the first and best loyalty program in Kuwait.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

