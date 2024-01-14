NBK Deputy CEO Guides Kuwaiti Youth on Career Excellence at TAMAKAN Program

In a recent move to empower Kuwait’s young workforce, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, the Deputy CEO of the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), shared his wealth of experience and insights at the second panel discussion of the TAMAKAN Program. As a key figure in the Kuwaiti banking sector, Al-Marzouq’s participation underscored NBK’s staunch commitment to the program, now in its fifth year, designed to shape university graduates into future leaders.

Aligning Career Choices with Long-term Goals

During the session, Al-Marzouq emphasized the importance of aligning career choices with long-term goals and the necessity of a strong team spirit. He stressed that the acquisition of new skills is crucial to achieving career excellence. Moreover, he highlighted the significant role of a positive workplace atmosphere in fostering success.

Responsibility and Confidentiality in Banking

Reflecting on his tenure, Al-Marzouq spoke about his experience in treasury management and later at the Central Bank of Kuwait. He underscored the importance of responsibility, particularly regarding confidentiality in the banking sector. He advised the youth to be patient, to refrain from making career decisions based on transient situations, and to focus on enhancing skills for swift and accurate work completion.

TAMAKAN Program: Preparing for the Future

The TAMAKAN Program provides a blended learning approach, combining in-person and online training. It covers subjects such as creativity, innovation, and business model design. This program aligns with Kuwait’s strategic agenda and the New Kuwait Vision 2035, aiming to foster economic growth and support the private sector.

Al-Marzouq’s advice to the participants included defining goals clearly, gaining experience, learning from mistakes, and contributing value to their organizations. His insights serve as a beacon for Kuwait’s youth, as they prepare to make their mark in the professional world.