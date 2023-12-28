en English
Business

Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Power Transmission Orders in Middle East

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:44 am EST
Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Power Transmission Orders in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro Construction’s Power Transmission & Distribution unit has won significant contracts in the Middle East, further strengthening the company’s position in the power supply sector. These major orders, which range in value from Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore, include constructing a 400/132kV Substation in the UAE and establishing 400kV Overhead Transmission Lines in Kuwait. Such developments are likely to enhance power evacuation and generation across the region.

A Boost for Power Distribution

The contracted projects involve a comprehensive approach, including the engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the substation and its associated Transformer, Reactor, and Substation Control and Monitoring Systems. In Kuwait, the order requires the establishment of 400kV Overhead Transmission Lines and associated 400kV Underground Cable interconnections spanning over a significant distance of 100 km. Additional ongoing substation orders have also been secured in the region.

Financial Performance Amid New Contracts

Despite these promising developments, L&T’s stocks traded down by 0.36% at ₹3531.00 on December 28 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. This comes after a 44.5% increase in net profit to ₹3,222.63 crore in Q2 results, and a reported 19.3% growth in revenue. The company, a $23 billion multinational operating in over 50 countries globally, also reported strong financial numbers for the second quarter.

Challenges Ahead

However, concerns about L&T’s core business margin persist. The company had previously trimmed its Ebitda margin guidance for FY24 to 8.5-9.0% from the initially projected 9%. While L&T’s stock had been previously bolstered by a buyback at ₹3000 and favorable business conditions, the importance of sustained order inflow and execution performance for continued growth cannot be overstated.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

