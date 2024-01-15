Kuwait's Union of Cooperative Societies Launches Initiative to Enhance Price Control

Musab Al-Mulla, the President of the Union of Cooperative Societies in Kuwait, has unveiled a ground-breaking initiative to enforce price control for essential goods, including fruits and vegetables, across cooperative societies. This initiative, embedded within the 'Sahel' program, aims to maintain uniformity and minimal price differences by enabling price tracking and comparison.

Revolutionizing Price Monitoring

With this innovative system, shareholders can effortlessly access and compare prices from the comfort of their homes, promoting an unprecedented level of transparency. Cooperative societies are obligated to update their prices through the 'Sahl' system to eliminate disparities. This initiative not only streamlines price regulation but also upholds the Union's social responsibility towards citizen welfare.

Ensuring Fair Pricing

Price monitors, associations, and inspectors will be empowered to scrutinize prices to prevent unjust increases. Al-Mulla asserts that the Union's commitment to its social responsibility is exemplified in this initiative, which is aimed at safeguarding the interests of citizens.

Complementing Governmental Regulations

The announcement comes on the heels of a decision by Muhammad Al-Aiban, the Minister of Trade and Industry, to regulate the retailing of vegetables and fruits. This strategy, which Al-Mulla endorses, urges strict compliance with these regulations. Al-Mulla further revealed that the Union is considering additional ideas and suggestions to benefit citizens, which will be proposed to relevant authorities in due course.