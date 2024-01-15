Kuwait's Real Estate Brokerage Sector Sees Significant Growth in 2023

In a year of impressive economic resilience, the real estate brokerage sector in Kuwait has emerged as a frontrunner, experiencing a significant upsurge in growth in 2023. A notable 13.4% increase in the number of licensed brokers has been observed from the start of this year. The total brokers' count rose from 1,351 in December 2022 to 1,532 by the end of October 2023, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce. Such numbers point towards a vibrant real estate market, reflecting an encouraging trend towards economic recovery.

October: A Month of Noteworthy Growth

October alone witnessed a remarkable monthly increase of 41 licensed brokers, marking a 2.7% rise from September's count. This robust growth in the real estate sector extends beyond brokers. The number of licensed real estate residents in Kuwait saw a significant leap, escalating from 62 to 151 in the span of ten months. The burgeoning sector, however, is not without its challenges.

Challenges Faced by Real Estate Evaluators

Real estate evaluators, pivotal cogs in the real estate machine, have been grappling with issues such as lack of accreditation and data insufficiency. These professionals, who assess property values for transactions and company budgets, play an essential role in maintaining the sector's integrity. Addressing these challenges has been a priority for the Kuwaiti authorities.

Steps Towards Enhanced Regulation

In a bid to enhance regulation and streamline the bustling real estate sector, the Ministry of Commerce took decisive action. In November 2020, it issued regulatory regulations specifically for brokers. Further, in March 2023, it established a committee under the Ministerial Resolution No. 28 of 2023. This committee is charged with studying and regulating the real estate valuation profession, identifying obstacles, proposing viable solutions, and coordinating with relevant authorities to secure necessary data.

As Kuwait's real estate sector continues to flourish amidst these advancements, the country is also making strides in other areas. The Ministry of Electricity Water and Renewable Energy has successfully upgraded the 2 gigawatts (GW) Sabiya Combined Cycle Power Plant. These upgrades, completed in partnership with Alghanim International and GE Vernova, are expected to boost power production and reduce costs and carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, the Amir of Kuwait has approved a law allowing foreign companies to establish branches in the country without requiring a local agent, a move expected to be a game changer for foreign businesses.