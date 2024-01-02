Kuwait’s National Diwan for Human Rights: A Year in Review

The National Diwan for Human Rights in Kuwait has released its statistical review for 2023, underscoring its commitment to upholding and advocating for human rights in the country. This report marks the culmination of a year of diligent work by the Diwan’s dedicated standing committee for complaints, under the leadership of Dr Abdulredha Assiri.

Committee’s Yeoman Service

During 2023, the committee carried out an impressive total of 146 tasks, among which was the resolution of 39 complaints. This represents a tangible manifestation of the committee’s mission to ensure that the rights of all individuals within Kuwait are respected and protected.

Research and Field Visits

In addition to their complaint handling, the committee undertook a diverse array of activities. Two research studies on human rights were produced, providing vital insights into the current state of affairs. The committee also hosted two seminars, offering platforms for dialogue and exchange on crucial human rights issues. A series of 19 field visits to institutions such as correctional facilities and social care centres further underscored their commitment to on-the-ground verification. Moreover, inspections were conducted at 12 police stations, ensuring compliance with human rights standards.

Engagement and Collaboration

The committee’s work was characterized by robust engagement with both domestic and international entities. Thirteen comprehensive reports were produced to document their activities, while three civil society organizations were actively engaged with. The committee also made its presence felt on the global stage, participating in six media interviews, nine international meetings and conferences, and 26 domestic meetings.

Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, the committee has outlined plans for educational and discussion programs, specifically targeting residents of social care homes and law enforcement officials. These initiatives will be executed in coordination with official state institutions. The committee’s proactive approach is evident in its collaboration with civil society groups like the Human Construction Society for Social Development. This partnership aims to launch practical activities for prisoners, ensuring their rights while facilitating their rehabilitation. Public awareness on human rights is also a priority, with the committee partnering with the Center for Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies to increase understanding in this area. The committee also continues its focus on international collaboration, participating in formal meetings and training programs to exchange experiences and learn about new approaches to humanitarian issues.