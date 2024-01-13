Kuwait’s Ministry of Endowments Steps Up Preparations for a Serene Ramadan

In a move to ensure a safe and serene Ramadan, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Kuwait has stepped up preparations for the holy month, anticipated to commence on March 10. The ministry is joining forces with various government agencies to ready 1,868 mosques and 12 Ramadan centers. The overarching focus of these efforts is to ensure the comfort and safety of worshippers, regulate the collection and distribution of donations, and prevent potential issues such as begging and vehicle thefts.

Meticulous Planning for a Harmonious Ramadan

The ministry’s meticulous planning extends to the coordination with the Interior and Social Affairs ministries, crafting a comprehensive security plan aimed at averting any untoward incidents. A significant part of the strategy revolves around maintenance and preparation of over 100 mosques, ensuring they are well-equipped and ready for worshippers before the advent of Ramadan. Additionally, the ministry is issuing directives to imams and muezzins, urging them to comply with the rules regarding donations and report any infractions.

A Concerted Effort to Prepare Mosques

As part of the preparations, 135 mosques have already been furnished, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for worship. The furnishing efforts continue unabated, with requests pouring in for additional amenities such as carpets. As per Ali Shaddad, Director of the Grand Mosque Administration, meetings are in progress to manage the expected surge of worshippers for Taraweeh and other prayers during Ramadan.

Grand Mosque Preparations and Coordinated Efforts

The Grand Mosque is gearing up to accommodate approximately 55,000 worshippers, underlining the magnitude of the preparations. To ensure a seamless flow of worshippers, more than 15 entities are coordinating their efforts, focusing on aspects like the smooth entry and exit of worshippers, assigning muezzins based on the prayer schedule, and setting up teams for telecasting Ramadan prayers. Additionally, medical emergency and security personnel will be on standby, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to the safety and well-being of the worshippers.