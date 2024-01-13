en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kuwait

Kuwait’s Ministry of Endowments Steps Up Preparations for a Serene Ramadan

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Kuwait’s Ministry of Endowments Steps Up Preparations for a Serene Ramadan

In a move to ensure a safe and serene Ramadan, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Kuwait has stepped up preparations for the holy month, anticipated to commence on March 10. The ministry is joining forces with various government agencies to ready 1,868 mosques and 12 Ramadan centers. The overarching focus of these efforts is to ensure the comfort and safety of worshippers, regulate the collection and distribution of donations, and prevent potential issues such as begging and vehicle thefts.

Meticulous Planning for a Harmonious Ramadan

The ministry’s meticulous planning extends to the coordination with the Interior and Social Affairs ministries, crafting a comprehensive security plan aimed at averting any untoward incidents. A significant part of the strategy revolves around maintenance and preparation of over 100 mosques, ensuring they are well-equipped and ready for worshippers before the advent of Ramadan. Additionally, the ministry is issuing directives to imams and muezzins, urging them to comply with the rules regarding donations and report any infractions.

A Concerted Effort to Prepare Mosques

As part of the preparations, 135 mosques have already been furnished, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for worship. The furnishing efforts continue unabated, with requests pouring in for additional amenities such as carpets. As per Ali Shaddad, Director of the Grand Mosque Administration, meetings are in progress to manage the expected surge of worshippers for Taraweeh and other prayers during Ramadan.

Grand Mosque Preparations and Coordinated Efforts

The Grand Mosque is gearing up to accommodate approximately 55,000 worshippers, underlining the magnitude of the preparations. To ensure a seamless flow of worshippers, more than 15 entities are coordinating their efforts, focusing on aspects like the smooth entry and exit of worshippers, assigning muezzins based on the prayer schedule, and setting up teams for telecasting Ramadan prayers. Additionally, medical emergency and security personnel will be on standby, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to the safety and well-being of the worshippers.

0
Kuwait Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kuwait

See more
12 mins ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In a gripping display of valor, Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer emerged as a beacon of hope and bravery when an 8-year-old girl plummeted through the ice of a freezing pond. The incident, which occurred on December 17, was captured on film, showcasing the courageous act of Archer, who did not hesitate to dive into
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
13 mins ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
13 mins ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
12 mins ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
12 mins ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
13 mins ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
12 mins
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
12 mins
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
12 mins
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
13 mins
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
13 mins
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
13 mins
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
20 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
21 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
21 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
27 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
43 mins
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app