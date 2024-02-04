Kuwait's Expatriates Grapple with Significant Income Disparity

In Kuwait, a striking income disparity between expatriates and citizens is taking a heavy toll on the lives of foreign workers. A significant gap in earnings is evident, with expatriates earning an average monthly wage of around KD 343, a stark contrast to the KD 1,555 earned by citizens in the government sector and KD 1,297 in the private sector.

A Struggle to Make Ends Meet

High living costs, the global surge in prices, and an expensive lifestyle synonymous with Kuwait have compounded the financial woes of expatriates. For many, like Sanaa, a working mother, rent consumes nearly half of their income. The remainder is primarily spent on essential household expenses, leaving little to nothing for savings. The struggle isn't unique to Sanaa. Many expatriates share a similar financial struggle, juggling expenses for rent, health insurance, children's education, transportation, and residency fees.

Driving Factors behind Wage Disparity

Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, an economics professor, sheds light on the contributing factors to this wage disparity. He points towards global trends of hiring expatriates for lower labor costs and Kuwait's unique political system of wealth distribution. This system heavily favors citizens, creating an underlying bias that amplifies income disparities.

Calling for Change

Al-Osaimi criticizes internal company policies that further widen the wage gap by discriminating against expatriates. He advocates a change in approach, suggesting that providing expatriates with additional benefits could be a viable solution to lessen the wage chasm. However, the question remains: Will these suggestions echo within the corridors of power, or will they fall on deaf ears? And while that question lingers, expatriates continue to bear the brunt of this significant income disparity.