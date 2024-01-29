Kuwait's Acting Undersecretary Highlights Importance of Border Security During Inspection Tour

On a recent inspection tour at the northern border post of "Umm Sedira," Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior in Kuwait, underscored the crucial role of border security in safeguarding national interests. He emphasized the need for unceasing vigilance, readiness, and preparedness among the security personnel. The inspection tour was not merely a cursory observation but an opportunity for Al-Nawaf to delve into the intricate details of the border post's operational aspects.

Emphasizing Border Security

During his tour, Al-Nawaf reiterated the importance of maintaining the highest levels of readiness at both the northern and southern borders of Kuwait. He highlighted the pivotal role of the border security sector, noting that it is an instrumental pillar in preserving national peace and stability. The diligent effort and perpetual vigilance of the personnel at these posts contribute significantly to warding off potential security threats.

Insights into Operational Mechanisms

Al-Nawaf received a comprehensive briefing on the security systems in place at the post. This included a detailed overview of the center's tasks, the electrical security system, the preparedness of the security force, and the technical and administrative equipment at the center. He appreciated the personnel's dedication and their adeptness in handling the sophisticated security systems.

Continued Effort and Cooperation

Al-Nawaf conveyed greetings and appreciation from Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior. He called for sustained effort, teamwork, and cooperation among the Ministry's staff. High-ranking officials such as Brigadier General Faisal Al-Subaie and Major General Mansour Al-Awadhi were present during the tour, providing additional insights into the operational aspects of border security.

In summary, the tour served to underline the significance of border security in preserving national security. It also showcased the unrelenting dedication and preparedness of the Ministry's personnel in fulfilling their duties. As threats to security continue to evolve, the importance of maintaining vigilance and readiness at the country's borders remains paramount.