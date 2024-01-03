en English
Egypt

Kuwaiti Navy Delegation Visits Alexandria To Enhance Naval Cooperation With Egypt

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
In an effort to bolster cooperation and exchange expertise, a delegation from the Kuwaiti Navy, spearheaded by Commander Hazzaa Al-Alati, embarked on a visit to naval units in Egypt’s historic city of Alexandria. The delegation was warmly received by Vice Admiral Ashraf Atwa Megahed, the Commander of the Egyptian Navy. This initiative is part of the ongoing endeavors of both countries to augment their naval capabilities and unity.

Inspection of the Naval Units and Cadet Facilities

The Kuwaiti delegation meticulously inspected the Egyptian naval units and took a tour through the cadet facilities at the naval academy. This gave the visiting delegation an insight into the training regimen and infrastructure available to the Egyptian cadets. It was not just an opportunity for the delegation to understand the functionality of the Egyptian Navy but also to identify potential areas of collaboration in the future.

Exploring the Arsenal of Alexandria and the Shipyard

Commander Hazzaa Al-Alati and his team also examined the Arsenal of Alexandria and the shipyard. The Arsenal, a crucial part of Egypt’s naval capabilities, was an opportunity for the delegation to understand the extent of Egypt’s naval prowess. The shipyard tour showcased the manufacturing capabilities of the Egyptian Navy, elucidating the ship-building process and the resulting naval units.

Deepening Naval Cooperation between Kuwait and Egypt

The visit to Alexandria by the Kuwaiti delegation is an indicator of the strengthening ties between the Kuwaiti and Egyptian navies. The exchange of expertise and the understanding of each other’s capabilities are crucial steps towards a more robust partnership. As the world grapples with increasing maritime challenges, the cooperation between these two naval forces is expected to contribute significantly to regional stability.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

