Kuwaiti MP Calls for Government Action to Support Young Entrepreneurs

Standing firmly as the voice of young entrepreneurs in Kuwait, Member of Parliament Dawoud Marafi has raised the alarm on the challenges faced by small and upcoming businesses in the country. Marafi has appealed to the Kuwaiti government, urging them to lend their support to these burgeoning projects, and work towards creating a more favorable environment for their growth and development.

The Challenges Faced by Young Entrepreneurs

Marafi has shed light on a number of issues that have been adversely impacting the business environment in Kuwait. One such challenge has been the Civil Aviation’s request to halt the issuance of licenses for organizing international tourist trips, which directly contradicts the licensing process of the Ministry of Commerce. This, Marafi argues, only serves to create unnecessary complications, and ultimately, hampers the growth of the sector.

Furthermore, Marafi has voiced his concern over the demolition of small, seasonal resorts. Rather than demolishing these properties, he proposes the issuance of temporary licenses, along with clear accountability measures in case of any legal violations.

Potential Influence of Merchants on Systematic Issues

Marafi has not shied away from pointing fingers at influential merchants, suggesting that these issues could be a result of pressure from them and calling for an end to such practices without proper regulation. He asserts that these practices are detrimental to the business environment, and hence, need to be checked and regulated.

The Impact on the Labor Market and Local Products

Touching upon the labor market, Marafi has raised the issue of deporting expatriates, arguing that it has negative repercussions on the labor market. He has also addressed the lack of support for Kuwaiti products in Gulf tenders. According to Marafi, equating Gulf products with Kuwaiti products is a mistake that harms local youth projects. He believes that the government needs to take steps to rectify this and provide the necessary support for Kuwaiti products.

In conclusion, Marafi has demanded a direct response from the government to all these issues, in order to foster a better environment for Kuwaiti youth entrepreneurs. He insists that the government needs to address these concerns and prioritize creating an environment that caters to the aspirations of the Kuwaiti youth.