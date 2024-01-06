en English
Kuwait

Kuwaiti Diving Team Champions Marine Conservation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Kuwaiti Diving Team Champions Marine Conservation

In a resounding triumph for marine conservation, the dedicated Kuwaiti diving team, under the leadership of Walid Al-Fadil, has made remarkable environmental achievements. Their commendable efforts include the recovery of nine marine vessels, collectively weighing a staggering 101 tons. This feat is a part of their broader mission to safeguard Kuwait’s precious marine environment and coastal areas.

Intensive Cleaning and Safety Measures

The team has not only focused on the recovery of sunken ships but has also undertaken the mammoth task of clearing 124 tons of discarded fishing nets and other hazardous waste. This cleanup operation has spanned over 30 different coastal and sea locations within Kuwait. Their unwavering commitment to marine conservation is evident in their track record of 35 active years during which they have completed 125 environmental tasks and activities in the last year alone.

(Read Also: National Bank of Kuwait Hospital Marks Milestone in Pediatric Healthcare with Stem Cell Transplant Success)

Going beyond simple cleanup, the team also carried out comprehensive maintenance of 107 marine anchors. This initiative was aimed at ensuring safe boat and yacht anchoring, particularly near coral reefs. Their dedication also extends to maritime navigation safety. They have been diligently monitoring various sites in Kuwait’s sea, placing warning signs for sunken boats, and cleaning dangerous areas to prevent navigational hazards. Their efforts also include the removal of floating debris such as wood and plastic, which pose significant risks to ships.

(Read Also: Qatar’s Prime Minister Congratulates Kuwait’s New PM; Continues Regional Diplomatic Efforts)

Collaborative Endeavors for a Cleaner Sea

In an exemplary display of global collaboration, the Kuwaiti diving team has joined hands with the United Nations Environment Office in West Asia. Together, they have been actively participating in the global ‘Clean Seas’ initiative. This initiative is aimed at combating the growing menace of marine plastic waste. Their joint efforts have been directed towards awareness campaigns that emphasize the importance of a cleaner, safer marine environment.

Further demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship, the team has been conducting a mobile beach cleaning campaign for the past nine years. This initiative, in partnership with multiple governmental and private entities including the Ministry of Education, Kuwait Municipality, and the National Bank of Kuwait, has been instrumental in maintaining the cleanliness and safety of Kuwait’s beaches.

Kuwait
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Kuwait

