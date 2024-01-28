Kuwait Tightens Family Sponsorship Visa Conditions: New Salary and Qualification Parameters

In an unprecedented move, Kuwait, a nation nestled in the heart of the Middle East, has tightened the reins on the conditions for sponsoring spouses and children under a dependent or family visa. The new regulations, which emphasize the importance of aligning the job to the qualifications and a minimum salary cap, cast a spotlight on the changing dynamics of the Kuwaiti labor market.
A Closer Look at the Criteria
The drive behind these regulations is to ensure consistency between job roles and the qualifications of the visa holder. The primary sponsor, usually the father, now has to meet a minimum salary threshold of 800 Kuwaiti dinars. Additionally, he must hold a university degree and be employed in a job that aligns with his academic credentials.
Exceptions and Exemptions
However, there are exceptions carved out in the framework, particularly for children born in Kuwait or abroad to parents working in Kuwait. Provided these children are under the age of five, they can be exempted from the salary requirement, a provision that acknowledges humanitarian considerations. Mothers can also step into the shoes of the sponsor, given they meet the salary requirements, and in scenarios where the husband is deceased, divorced, or has left the country permanently.
Exclusions and Limitations
Yet, like any policy, there are exclusions to contend with. Certain professions outlined in Article 30 of Ministerial Resolution No. 957/2019 do not qualify for sponsorship. Additionally, women employed in the private sector are barred from sponsoring their husbands, and sons over the age of 21 cannot continue under their parents' visa. This move underscores Kuwait's continued effort to regulate its labor market and manage its demographic balance.
In essence, these new regulations in Kuwait illustrate the country's endeavor to maintain an efficient labor market while also considering humanitarian grounds. As the nation grapples with changing economic landscapes and labor market dynamics, these nuanced regulations are a testament to their commitment to striking a balance.