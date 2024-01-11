Kuwait Petroleum Corp Announces Sale of High Sulphur Fuel Oil

Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) has raised the curtain on a semi-term tender for the sale of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO). The tender, a routine commercial transaction for KPC, offers two 380-cst HSFO cargoes for February to April loading. Each cargo, tipping the scales at 60,000 metric tons, will be available for lifting from Mina Al Ahmadi or Mina Abdulla, Kuwait’s prominent ports.

HSFO Tender Details

The HSFO tender, announced by KPC, includes two 380-cst cargoes, each weighing an imposing 60,000 metric tons. The loading period, extending from February to April, offers potential buyers a reasonable window of opportunity. Interested parties have until the closure of the tender on Thursday to jump into the fray and participate in the bidding process.

Significance of HSFO

HSFO, known for its high sulphur content, has been under the global regulatory microscope in recent years due to mounting environmental concerns. Despite the stricter regulations, the trade of HSFO continues, with this tender marking a significant instance. It underscores the ongoing business activities in the oil industry, even amid global environmental scrutiny.

KPC’s Role in Oil Industry

As one of the world’s leading oil companies, KPC’s announcement of this tender carries weight. The sale of HSFO, despite its environmental implications, demonstrates the complex dynamics of the oil trade. It’s a testament to KPC’s commitment to maintaining its business operations, reinforcing its position in the oil industry.