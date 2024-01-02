Kuwait Municipality Cracks Down on Spring Camp Violations

In a sweeping enforcement action during the New Year’s holiday, Kuwait Municipality amplified its monitoring activities at spring camps across Jahra and Ahmadi governorates. The municipality teams, in a significant crackdown, dismantled over 46 camps owing to multiple violations. These robust operations also led to the impounding of 20 mobile groceries stationed at the municipality’s reservation sites in Al-Naayem and Mina Abdullah.

Non-compliance Leads to Severe Actions

The intensification of the municipality’s efforts did not stop at removing camps and impounding groceries. An additional 70 street vendors faced fines for violating existing regulations. These vendors have been referred to the relevant authorities for further action. This measure underscores the Municipality’s commitment to maintaining order and adhering to regulations.

Adherence to Regulations Emphasized

The Municipality took this opportunity to remind licensed spring camp owners of the importance of adhering to set conditions and regulations. This emphasis was particularly directed towards refraining from holding celebrations during the official mourning period. The municipality is unequivocal that failure to comply with the required conditions and regulations will lead to the removal of camps.

Continued Enforcement Promised

The Municipal inspection teams have pledged to continue their rigorous enforcement actions. They have sent a clear message that non-compliance will not be tolerated, and camps that fail to meet the necessary requirements will be dismantled. This stern warning is indicative of the Municipality’s determined stance on ensuring strict compliance with regulations and maintaining order.