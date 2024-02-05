Kuwait Ministry of Social Affairs Returns Wedding Halls to Original Donors

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Social Affairs has initiated a stringent process to manage wedding halls, as outlined in Ministerial Resolution No. 1/2024. This move marks a significant shift in the operation of these social event venues, with the Ministry set to return the halls to their original donors and the respective cooperative societies.

Regulation and Supervision

Under the Ministry's watchful eye, these halls will be operated under stringent supervision. The Ministry's Lounges Department inspectors will oversee the operation of the venues, ensuring compliance with all necessary regulations. This includes adherence to fair pricing practices, particularly for food buffets at social events.

Management Application Process

The resolution sets a six-month period for interested parties, including donors and cooperative societies, to apply for the management of these halls. However, reclaiming the halls is not a straightforward process. It demands compliance with a set of established controls and comprehensive maintenance contracts.

Enforcing Compliance

Additionally, the new guidelines mandate the installation of surveillance cameras in the halls. Notably, the donors or the cooperative boards must refrain from subcontracting or misusing the venues in any way that violates government regulations. The continued use of the 'Events House' application for reservations is also mandated. Any non-compliance or refusal to manage a hall can lead to severe consequences. The Ministry reserves the right to offer the hall to alternative cooperatives or to withdraw it from the donor.