Kuwait Government Employee Attendance Violations Surge in Fiscal Year 2022/2023

In a surprising revelation, a recent Kuwait government report indicates a notable escalation in penalties imposed on government employees for attendance violations during the fiscal year 2022/2023. A total of 3.027 million Kuwaiti dinars in penalties—a surge of 1.058 million dinars from the previous fiscal year's penalties of 1.969 million dinars—were recorded.

Advertisment

The Attendance Penalties: A Closer Look

These penalties, categorized as 'revenues collected,' are the outcome of enforcement actions taken against employees across 34 ministries and government agencies. The violations mainly revolve around tardiness and absenteeism, in adherence to civil service regulations. The Civil Service Council Resolution No. (41) of 2006 mandates the use of a fingerprint system for verifying employee attendance and stipulates penalties for non-compliance.

Penalties and Their Implications

Advertisment

Deductions from salaries are imposed for delays that range from a quarter of a working day to longer durations. The severity of penalties increases with the length of the delay. Importantly, these measures align with the pay-for-work principle and are not viewed as disciplinary punishments requiring an investigation.

Impact on Government Revenues

Interestingly, the overall percentage of applied penalties reached 72.1%, surpassing the Ministry of Finance’s estimated 4.027 million dinars. This significant rise in penalties not only reflects stricter enforcement of attendance regulations but also contributes to the government's revenues.