Kuwait Clears 1.8 Million Mines: Brigadier General Al-Obaidan Highlights Ongoing Threat

Brigadier General Yousef Mishari Al-Obaidan of the Kuwait Armed Forces recently shed light on the persistent threat posed by mines and explosives in Kuwait, remnants of the Iraqi invasion. Addressing the issue on the sidelines of a Ministry of Defense parade, he revealed the clearance of approximately 1.8 million mines and more than three million explosive objects, emphasizing the ongoing risks and the measures taken to mitigate them.

Decades-Long Legacy of Danger

Since the liberation of Kuwait, the Explosive Inspection and Disposal Unit has been tirelessly working to remove the dangerous remnants of war. With around 15 daily reports of explosive findings, particularly during the winter months, the unit's direct link with the Operations Room facilitates swift response to these threats. The cleared items include a vast array of explosive objects, from bullets and weapons to grenades and missiles, underscoring the scale of the challenge that Kuwait continues to face.

Advancements in Clearing Operations

Al-Obaidan highlighted Kuwait's progress in explosive clearing operations, comparing it favorably with countries still dealing with WWII ordnance. The sensitivity of older or expired explosives adds a layer of complexity to the clearing efforts, necessitating the use of advanced military equipment. The Kuwait Armed Forces showcased their capabilities in the parade, demonstrating the expertise and equipment at their disposal to manage this monumental task.

Public Awareness and Safety Measures

Alongside physical clearing operations, there's a strong emphasis on public awareness. Al-Obaidan spoke of an awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about the dangers of these explosives, especially during camping and rainy seasons. Citizens and residents are urged to report any suspicious objects to ensure their safety and the safety of others. This proactive approach, combining operational excellence with public engagement, is crucial in managing the legacy of conflict and ensuring the well-being of Kuwait's people.