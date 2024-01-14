en English
Kuwait

Kuwait Balances Workforce Needs, Joins BEPS Framework, and Revives Major Sporting Event

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
Kuwait Balances Workforce Needs, Joins BEPS Framework, and Revives Major Sporting Event

In a bid to strike a balance between employing Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates, the Kuwait Municipality has announced a total of 1,090 job vacancies across several departments. Part of an ongoing initiative, this move aims to prioritize employment for Kuwaitis while acknowledging the demand for expatriate workers in specific roles. The vacancies include 36 positions reserved exclusively for non-natives in the funeral department for the ritual washing of the deceased, along with 25 roles for hearse drivers. However, the opportunities aren’t limited to these roles. There are also openings for accountants and engineers specializing in various disciplines such as architecture, electricity, and mechanics. This development mirrors Kuwait’s strategy in managing its workforce requirements by accommodating both local and foreign workers, making sure that specialized tasks, especially those that may be culturally sensitive, are adequately filled.

Embracing Tax Reforms and Enhancing Transparency

In another significant move, Kuwait has joined the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) to fortify efforts against tax evasion. This decision highlights Kuwait’s commitment to tackling tax challenges that arise from the digitalization of the economy. By participating in the BEPS package implementation, Kuwait aims to ensure increased coherence of international tax laws and augment tax transparency both domestically and globally. As part of the Two-Pillar Solution under this framework, Kuwait has agreed to reform its tax laws to ensure multinational corporations pay their due taxes in the regions they operate.

Proactive Approach Towards Changes in the Tax Ecosystem

Kuwait’s evolving tax ecosystem requires businesses to stay informed about the changes in terms of the BEPS minimum standards and the implementation of the Business Profits Tax Law (BPT Law). Companies are advised to understand the financial impact and disclosure requirements of new taxes, identify necessary changes in finance functions, and plan in advance for the resources required to support tax matters within the organization. In light of these changes, KPMG in Kuwait will be holding its annual tax event “Talking Tax” on 23 January 2024 to provide key information around BEPS Pillar 2 and potential changes to Kuwait’s corporate income tax framework.

Reviving Sports Events and Enforcing Regulations

In addition to these reforms, Kuwait is gearing up to host the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship, marking the return of the region’s largest drift championship after three years. Meanwhile, Kuwait has been stepping up security campaigns to address residency and labor law violations, leading to the deportation of several expatriates for contravening regulations.

In essence, these varied developments underscore Kuwait’s dynamic approach to workforce needs, tax reforms, and sporting events, reflecting a broader commitment to inclusivity, economic progress, and regulatory compliance. As Kuwait continues to navigate these changes, businesses and individuals alike must adapt to the evolving landscape, seizing opportunities, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Kuwait
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

