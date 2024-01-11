en English
Kuwait

Jazeera Airways and IMS Collaborate for Digital Transformation of Terminal 5

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Jazeera Airways and IMS Collaborate for Digital Transformation of Terminal 5

The era of intelligent facilities management is ushering in Jazeera Airways, a prominent low-cost airline based in Kuwait, as they form a strategic alliance with Intelligent Management Solutions (IMS). This partnership offers an innovative approach to streamline operations and maintenance at Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) and related facilities through the implementation of IMS’s Computerized Aided Facilities Management System (CAFM IMS).

Support for Local Businesses and Enhanced User Experience

The partnership has been celebrated as a move that dovetails with Jazeera Airways’ commitment to support local businesses. Naser Al Obaid, CEO of Jazeera Terminal 5, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, highlighting the comprehensive digital operations and maintenance system provided by IMS. The strategic alliance aims to enhance the passenger experience, including a smoother journey, and to offer various amenities such as check-in desks, boarding gates, transit areas, and dining options. The terminal is also linked to a parking building, allowing for convenient access.

IMS’s Pioneering Tech and Success in the Gulf Region

IMS, founded by Kuwaiti entrepreneur Faleh Alajmi, has developed the proprietary CAFM IMS system as an instrument to enable efficient facilities management, cost reduction, and asset value preservation. Alajmi emphasized the significance of the contract and the system’s capabilities in bolstering operational efficiency and profitability. IMS is committed to continuing its development to meet the needs of the Middle Eastern market, particularly in airport management.

A Milestone for IMS, Strategic Move for Jazeera Airways

Alajmi also noted IMS’s successes in the Gulf region, including projects in Saudi Arabia and the NEOM region, and its focus on asset preservation and maintenance cost control. The partnership with Jazeera Airways is seen as a significant milestone for IMS and a strategic move for Jazeera Airways to improve its services and bolster the regional economy.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

