Jazeera Airways and IMS Collaborate for Digital Transformation of Terminal 5

The era of intelligent facilities management is ushering in Jazeera Airways, a prominent low-cost airline based in Kuwait, as they form a strategic alliance with Intelligent Management Solutions (IMS). This partnership offers an innovative approach to streamline operations and maintenance at Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) and related facilities through the implementation of IMS’s Computerized Aided Facilities Management System (CAFM IMS).

Support for Local Businesses and Enhanced User Experience

The partnership has been celebrated as a move that dovetails with Jazeera Airways’ commitment to support local businesses. Naser Al Obaid, CEO of Jazeera Terminal 5, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, highlighting the comprehensive digital operations and maintenance system provided by IMS. The strategic alliance aims to enhance the passenger experience, including a smoother journey, and to offer various amenities such as check-in desks, boarding gates, transit areas, and dining options. The terminal is also linked to a parking building, allowing for convenient access.

IMS’s Pioneering Tech and Success in the Gulf Region

IMS, founded by Kuwaiti entrepreneur Faleh Alajmi, has developed the proprietary CAFM IMS system as an instrument to enable efficient facilities management, cost reduction, and asset value preservation. Alajmi emphasized the significance of the contract and the system’s capabilities in bolstering operational efficiency and profitability. IMS is committed to continuing its development to meet the needs of the Middle Eastern market, particularly in airport management.

A Milestone for IMS, Strategic Move for Jazeera Airways

Alajmi also noted IMS’s successes in the Gulf region, including projects in Saudi Arabia and the NEOM region, and its focus on asset preservation and maintenance cost control. The partnership with Jazeera Airways is seen as a significant milestone for IMS and a strategic move for Jazeera Airways to improve its services and bolster the regional economy.