HEISCO Clinches Two New Contracts for Energy Sector Infrastructure in Kuwait

Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) breaks new ground with the acquisition of two public contracts, collectively valued at approximately 16.6 million Kuwaiti dinars ($54.8 million). These contracts, which have been greenlighted by Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders, are earmarked for maintenance services within the country’s energy sector.

Mechanical Maintenance at South Shuaiba Power Plant

The larger of the two contracts, bearing a value of 10.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($35.97 million), is focused on mechanical maintenance at the South Shuaiba power plant. This plant falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy. With this contract, HEISCO solidifies its foothold in the sector of energy infrastructure development and maintenance.

Refurbishment at Southern Al-Zour Facility

The second contract, valued at 5.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($18.83 million), comprises the refurbishment of sea water intake and discharge channels at the Southern Al-Zour power and water distillation facility. This project, much like the first, aligns perfectly with HEISCO’s drive to bolster infrastructure within the energy sector of Kuwait.

A New Chapter for HEISCO

With these contracts, HEISCO not only expands its portfolio but also reinforces its commitment to infrastructure development and maintenance within Kuwait’s energy sector. The company’s persistent endeavours in this direction are expected to yield significant dividends, both for the firm and for the broader energy infrastructure of Kuwait.