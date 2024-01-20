Egyptian FM Congratulates Kuwaiti Counterpart: A Commitment to Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The landscape of Middle Eastern diplomacy witnessed a warm gesture as Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry extended congratulations to his newly appointed Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al Yahya. The exchange was marked with mutual respect and commitments to fortify the robust relations between the two nations.

Telephonic Exchange between the Diplomats

In a phone call, Shoukry conveyed his best wishes to Al Yahya, who recently assumed his post as the Foreign Minister of Kuwait. The Egyptian diplomat expressed his commitment to working together to strengthen the already deep-rooted relations between the two nations. Shoukry's sentiments mirrored the long-standing diplomatic ties and cordial relationship Egypt and Kuwait have shared over the years.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During the conversation, Shoukry emphasized his dedication to not only maintaining but also enhancing the bilateral relations between Egypt and Kuwait. He expressed a keen interest in broadening the scope of their joint efforts and collaborations, reflecting a future-focused mindset towards the bilateral ties of the two countries.

Joint Arab Action: A Common Goal

Shoukry highlighted the significance of bolstering joint Arab efforts, a sentiment that resonates deeply with the shared history and common goals of the two nations. The conversation between the two diplomats reflects the ongoing commitment of both Egypt and Kuwait to maintain close diplomatic ties and to collaborate on issues of mutual interest in the Arab world.