Cognita Incorporates Kuwait’s Dasman Bilingual School into Its Global Network

In a significant move, the global schools group, Cognita, has welcomed the Dasman Bilingual School of Kuwait into its international educational network. The addition of Dasman Bilingual School has augmented Cognita’s family of schools by 3,600 students and 600 staff, marking Cognita’s maiden venture into Kuwait.

Dasman Bilingual School: A Community-Centric Institution

Dasman Bilingual School, established in 1996, is situated in the heart of Kuwait capital. The school is renowned for its community-centric approach and inclusiveness. It integrates mainstream students with those having special needs, making it one of the largest private school campuses in Kuwait.

Cognita’s Growing Presence in the Middle East

With the incorporation of Dasman, Cognita’s Middle East presence has expanded to eight schools. The region’s Cognita team is helmed by David, the CEO for the Middle East, bringing in over a decade of experience in global education and governance.

Partnership Aiming to Foster Innovation and Opportunities

The newly formed partnership aims to spur innovation in education and provide enhanced opportunities for the staff, students, and the community of Dasman Bilingual School. Samar Dizmen, the Superintendent of Dasman, remains in her role and expresses her excitement about joining Cognita’s network of schools. Cognita and Dasman share a mission to deliver an exceptional educational experience and cultivate responsible global citizens.

Today, Cognita oversees more than 100 schools in 17 countries, employing over 18,000 teaching and support staff for the education of more than 90,000 students worldwide. The network is committed to offering a global education that emphasizes overall academic excellence and prepares students for success in an increasingly dynamic world.