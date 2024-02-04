Agility Sponsors LOYAC's KONTINUE Program for Young Entrepreneurs

Agility, a global titan in supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation, has confirmed its backing of the KONTINUE youth entrepreneurship program for the second consecutive year. This program is a project by the non-profit organization LOYAC in Kuwait. KONTINUE is a six-week entrepreneurial training program that equips young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills, and networks necessary to turn their business ideas into profitable ventures.
LOAYC: Nurturing the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs
LOYAC, established in 2002, is dedicated to fostering young individuals into innovative leaders who can contribute positively to society. The KONTINUE program, run in association with the U.S.-based Babson College, renowned for its focus on entrepreneurial leadership, is an essential part of this mission. The program offers participants foundational entrepreneurial skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities, vital for launching or expanding their businesses.
Agility's Vision: Empowering Youth, Transforming Economies
Henadi Al Saleh, Chairperson of Agility, emphasized the company's dedication to education and capacity-building initiatives. She highlighted that KONTINUE's mission aligns with Agility's values and its potential to inspire the youth and transform economies. The company's support for the program is a testament to its commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders and spurring economic growth in the region.
Agility's Global Impact
Agility's impact extends beyond Kuwait. Over the past decade, the company has reached over 1 million people through its various initiatives focused on education, entrepreneurship, and emergency response in several countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, India, and Egypt. These initiatives underline Agility's commitment to community service and its vision to build a better future through education and entrepreneurship.