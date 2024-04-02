KSrelief and World Food Programme Ink $5M Deal for Gaza Aid, Benefiting Over 377K

KSrelief and World Food Programme have partnered to channel $5 million towards providing essential food aid to Gaza. This collaboration aims to alleviate the hardships of 377,855 displaced Palestinians by supplying ready-to-eat meals amidst ongoing conflicts.

Collaborative Efforts for Humanitarian Aid

The agreement, facilitated by Abdullah Al Rabeeah of KSrelief and WFP's Executive Director Cindy McCain, forms part of Saudi Arabia's broader initiative to support the Palestinian people. Beyond food aid, Saudi efforts have included launching fundraising campaigns, dispatching 44 flights laden with over 800 tonnes of medical supplies, food, shelter materials, and dispatching relief ships with almost 5,000 tonnes of aid. The provision of 20 fully-equipped ambulances underscores the commitment to addressing immediate healthcare needs.

Expanding Support Beyond Borders

KSrelief's engagement extends beyond Gaza, as evidenced by its provision of ambulances and modern medical technologies to the Gaza Strip and Basra Children's Hospital in Iraq. These initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to humanitarian aid, focusing on both immediate relief and strengthening healthcare infrastructure. With five agreements totaling $80 million signed with international organizations, KSrelief is at the forefront of offering a lifeline to Palestinians in Gaza amid escalating tensions.

International Response and Future Directions