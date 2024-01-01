Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, the European Union’s visa liberalization scheme for Kosovo took effect, marking a significant milestone for the nation of 1.8 million people. This development has allowed Kosovo nationals to travel visa-free to the Schengen zone for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, a privilege that extends to the remaining five of the six Western Balkan countries.

Long-Awaited Visa-Free Travel for Kosovo

The journey to visa liberalization for Kosovo has been fraught with hurdles and delays. Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, had met all the necessary requirements for visa-free status by 2018, including stringent border and migration management conditions. Despite this, the process was stalled due to apprehensions from France and the Netherlands about potential new migration flows, and the non-recognition of Kosovo’s independence by five EU member states: Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain, along with Serbia. Prior to this change, Kosovo passport holders had the freedom to travel without visas to only 14 countries.

A Step Towards Closer EU Relations

Kosovo’s visa-free status is seen in Pristina, the capital, as a significant stride towards the country’s full international acknowledgment and its ambition to join the EU. This development is expected to bolster Kosovo’s relationship with the EU and further its aspirations to become a full member of the Council of Europe and join the Partnership for Peace Program. In light of this, the government of Kosovo, under the leadership of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, has initiated a public awareness campaign to dissuade citizens from exploiting the newfound travel freedom to seek employment in the EU.

Impact on Kosovo Citizens

The lifting of visa requirements presents substantial financial relief for Kosovars, who have historically spent over 22.3 million on visa applications in the past nine years. A survey by SchengenVisaInfo.com revealed that 80.3% of Kosovars are eagerly planning European journeys in 2024, with Germany and Switzerland topping the list of destinations. However, this newfound freedom also brings with it increased travel expenses, underscoring the need for financial planning. Prime Minister Albin Kurti is scheduled to address the first group of Kosovo residents traveling to the EU under the new regime from Pristina airport.