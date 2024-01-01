en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, the European Union’s visa liberalization scheme for Kosovo took effect, marking a significant milestone for the nation of 1.8 million people. This development has allowed Kosovo nationals to travel visa-free to the Schengen zone for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, a privilege that extends to the remaining five of the six Western Balkan countries.

Long-Awaited Visa-Free Travel for Kosovo

The journey to visa liberalization for Kosovo has been fraught with hurdles and delays. Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, had met all the necessary requirements for visa-free status by 2018, including stringent border and migration management conditions. Despite this, the process was stalled due to apprehensions from France and the Netherlands about potential new migration flows, and the non-recognition of Kosovo’s independence by five EU member states: Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain, along with Serbia. Prior to this change, Kosovo passport holders had the freedom to travel without visas to only 14 countries.

A Step Towards Closer EU Relations

Kosovo’s visa-free status is seen in Pristina, the capital, as a significant stride towards the country’s full international acknowledgment and its ambition to join the EU. This development is expected to bolster Kosovo’s relationship with the EU and further its aspirations to become a full member of the Council of Europe and join the Partnership for Peace Program. In light of this, the government of Kosovo, under the leadership of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, has initiated a public awareness campaign to dissuade citizens from exploiting the newfound travel freedom to seek employment in the EU.

Impact on Kosovo Citizens

The lifting of visa requirements presents substantial financial relief for Kosovars, who have historically spent over 22.3 million on visa applications in the past nine years. A survey by SchengenVisaInfo.com revealed that 80.3% of Kosovars are eagerly planning European journeys in 2024, with Germany and Switzerland topping the list of destinations. However, this newfound freedom also brings with it increased travel expenses, underscoring the need for financial planning. Prime Minister Albin Kurti is scheduled to address the first group of Kosovo residents traveling to the EU under the new regime from Pristina airport.

0
Europe Kosovo Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen

By Geeta Pillai

Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

Gibraltar Welcomes 2024 Amidst Global New Year's Celebrations

By Momen Zellmi

January 1 as New Year's Day: A Journey Through Time

By Quadri Adejumo

Historic Change in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Cr ...
@Australia · 9 mins
Historic Change in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Cr ...
heart comment 0
Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message

By BNN Correspondents

Bernard Grech Highlights Good Governance and Wealth Inequality in New Year Message
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions

By Israel Ojoko

World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
End of an Era: Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Geeta Pillai

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend
Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette Out Window

By Nitish Verma

Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette Out Window
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
27 seconds
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024
36 seconds
India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 min
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification
3 mins
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
3 mins
Sri Lanka Introduces Tax Reform to Aid Debt Restructuring
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
4 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
6 mins
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
6 mins
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
6 mins
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 min
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
4 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
26 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
47 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
55 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
57 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
60 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app