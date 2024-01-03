en English
Kosovo

A Refugee’s Return: Loresa Dragusha’s Journey Back to Pristina

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
A Refugee’s Return: Loresa Dragusha’s Journey Back to Pristina

Loresa Dragusha, a 28-year-old Kosovo refugee who found her footing in London, has embarked on an unexpected odyssey. Eight months ago, she left the comfort of England to return to her parents’ homeland in Pristina, Kosovo, embracing the roots she once fled from.

Origins: The Making of a Londoner

Loresa’s journey began in pre-war Kosovo, from where her parents sought refuge. Growing up in London, she was exposed to a diverse culture that nurtured her love for music, art, sports, and science. But even amidst this diversity, she often felt a sense of alienation, a reminder of her refugee roots.

After graduating in history and politics from Queen Mary University and working for six years in British marketing companies, Loresa found herself at a crossroads when her employment contract was not renewed. This setback, however, proved to be a rebirth. It prompted her to reassess her success parameters and redefine her life’s trajectory.

A Homecoming: Finding Peace in Pristina

A brief visit to Pristina with a friend stirred something within Loresa. She found a unique solace in the city that was once home to her parents. This newfound peace, coupled with a yearning to reconnect with her roots, was instrumental in her decision to stay.

Loresa sees the transformation of Pristina as a symbol of hope, especially with the recent visa liberalization that allows Kosovars to travel visa-free for short stays to the 27 member states of the Schengen zone, operative from January 1st of this year.

Kosovo’s New Dawn: Visa Liberalization

The introduction of the European Union’s visa liberalization scheme is seen as a milestone for Kosovo. It provides its nationals the freedom to travel to Europe’s borderless zone without a visa. This scheme, effective from January 1, 2024, is viewed as a step towards full recognition and a significant boost for Kosovo’s ambition to join the European Union.

However, the visa liberalization has also sparked concerns about potential mass emigration and the resulting labor force shortages. There is also apprehension about the possible abuse of the regime, which could invite EU restrictive measures. Nevertheless, the unanimous sentiment remains that this reform brings significant benefits to both Kosovo and the EU.

Kosovo
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

