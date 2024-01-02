en English
Cambodia

Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

In a significant shift in Cambodia’s tourism landscape, the ancient Koh Ker temple experienced a surge in visitors by 71.2% in the last year. In stark contrast, the equally iconic Preah Vihear temple saw a decline in visits by 16.7%, according to the National Authority for Preah Vihear. Over 200,000 tourists flocked to these historical sites, with Koh Ker welcoming 105,464 visitors and Preah Vihear drawing a crowd of 92,966.

Unraveling the Dynamics

Kong Puthika, the director-general of the National Authority for Preah Vihear, attributes the decline in visits to Preah Vihear temple to the emergence of new tourist hotspots across Cambodia. Destinations in the coastal and northeastern provinces are particularly enticing to domestic travelers. The remoteness of Preah Vihear province and the lack of ample accommodation options also play a role in the temple’s lower revisit rates.

Heritage Status: A Strong Pull for Tourists

The Koh Ker temple, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in September 2023, boasts a seven-tiered structure dedicated to the Hindu God Shiva. The temple, a relic of the 10th century under the reign of Jayavarman IV, has gained significant popularity among travelers. On the other hand, the Preah Vihear temple, a World Heritage site since 2008, is perched atop the Dangrek mountain range, offering a different allure altogether.

Future Plans for Tourism Boost

The National Authority for Preah Vihear has plans in the pipeline to further enhance tourism. Among these initiatives are sports tourism events celebrating the heritage status of these cultural landmarks. These events aim not only to attract more visitors but also to foster a deeper appreciation of Cambodia’s rich historical and cultural tapestry.

Cambodia Travel & Tourism World
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

