Knightshayes Court Unveils Historical Display: The Remarkable Tale of Sydney Cross

In an evocative journey back to the days of World War I, a new display at Knightshayes Court in Tiverton, once a Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD) hospital, brings to life the extraordinary narratives of soldiers and nurses. This historical leap is made possible by the recently released 1921 Census data, which lends substance and detail to these heroic tales.

The Tale of Private Sydney 'Syd' Alexander Cross

Private Sydney 'Syd' Alexander Cross, a soldier in the Great War, owes his survival to a pocketbook. During the bloody Battle of Gallipoli in 1915, a sniper's bullet aimed to end his life was miraculously stopped by a testament-containing pocketbook stowed away in his jacket. This remarkable incident hogged the limelight in 1916, with the Western News featuring an image of him convalescing at Knightshayes.

Despite a bout of malaria that followed this episode, Cross was discharged in 1917. The 1921 Census data reveals a fascinating glimpse into his post-war existence. He was married and had embarked on a new career as a steward with the Cunard Shipping Company.

The Knightshayes Display: More than Just Stories

The display at Knightshayes Court is more than a mere retelling of stories. It is a testament to the human spirit, resilience, and the will to survive. Alongside Cross's tale are stories of others such as Corporal Cooper, who made a miraculous recovery from 119 shrapnel wounds.

These narratives are enriched by personal contributions from the soldiers and nurses themselves, captured in autograph books. These entries, filled with messages, jokes, and sketches, offer an intimate glimpse into their lives and personalities during the war.

Preservation and Exploration of History

The Knightshayes display, a joint venture by the National Trust and Findmypast, aims to inspire visitors to delve into their own family histories. By making these stories accessible, it encourages an exploration of the past, underlining the importance of remembering and preserving history.

The exhibition, running during house opening hours until April 14, is supported by Findmypast's extensive historical records, enabling a deeper connection with the past for its visitors.