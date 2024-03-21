King Salman Academy, DGA Debut E-Government Terminology Dictionary to Standardize Digital Governance in Saudi Arabia

The collaboration between the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language and the Digital Government Authority heralds a new era in digital governance with the launch of an e-government terminology dictionary. Aimed at standardizing digital government terms, this initiative promises to enhance clarity and foster the Kingdom's digital transformation.

Unveiling a New Lexical Era

On Thursday, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the dictionary was introduced to unify and standardize the Arabic spellings of words for public servants and researchers. Abdullah bin Saleh Al Washmi, secretary-general of the academy, extended his gratitude towards Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Ahmed Al Soyyan, governor of the Digital Government Authority, for their pivotal roles in this endeavor. Arranged in both Arabic and English, the dictionary addresses the vital need for consistency in digital terminology, thereby reducing misunderstandings and accelerating Saudi Arabia's digital transformation.

Empowering Saudi Literature through Manga

In a related development, Manga Productions, in collaboration with the Literature Publishing and Translation Commission, is set to transform five Saudi novels into comic stories. This move, part of a broader effort to promote Saudi culture and literature globally, underscores the Kingdom's commitment to innovating its cultural output. The adaptation of novels such as "Drawing Nothingness" by Ashraf Al Faqih into manga form reflects a strategic approach to making Saudi literature accessible and appealing to a wider audience, thus enriching the Kingdom's literary and artistic legacy.

Weather Warnings and Cultural Dialogues

Amidst these cultural and digital advancements, the General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued weather warnings, urging the public to exercise caution due to forecasted heavy rain in various parts of Saudi Arabia. Concurrently, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) hosted a discussion on balancing generosity and waste, especially during the holy month, highlighting the Kingdom's focus on fostering meaningful dialogue on contemporary issues. This event illustrates Saudi Arabia's efforts to intertwine science, knowledge, religion, and culture, furthering the nation's cultural evolution.

As Saudi Arabia strides forward in its digital and cultural transformations, the launch of the e-government terminology dictionary and the adaptation of novels into manga signify pivotal moments in the Kingdom's journey. These initiatives not only aim to standardize digital governance and enrich the cultural landscape but also position Saudi Arabia as a leader in harmonizing tradition with modernity. The emphasis on clear communication, cultural promotion, and thoughtful dialogue underscores a dynamic approach to facing the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.