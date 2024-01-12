en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations

In an unfolding saga that has gripped the nation, King Charles of Britain has publicly addressed the widespread rumors surrounding a brewing dispute with his brother, Prince Andrew, over the Royal Lodge. The statement, the first from the monarch on the subject, was released on the palace’s social media platforms, formerly known as Twitter and Instagram.

A Royal Feud Amidst Diplomatic Celebrations

The statement’s release was carefully timed to coincide with Princess Anne’s visit to Sri Lanka, an event of considerable diplomatic import. In his message, King Charles extended his heartfelt wishes to the President of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan people. The occasion marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka, a milestone that was not lost on the King. The message was personally delivered by Princess Anne during her visit to the President and First Lady of Sri Lanka.

A Brother’s Stand

As the diplomatic dealings unfolded, the tension within the Royal Family escalated. Reports suggest that Prince Andrew is girding himself for a clash with King Charles. The bone of contention is the Royal Lodge, a property that Prince Andrew is reportedly unwilling to relinquish. This burgeoning conflict within the royal family has captured the public’s attention, with many speculating on the outcome.

The Royal Lodge Dispute

Insiders have hinted at the support Prince Andrew has received from Prince William and Kate, who seem to be of the opinion that it is time for Prince Andrew to vacate the property. This dispute has added another layer to the complex dynamics within the Royal Family, with the public eagerly waiting for the next development in this royal drama.

0
International Relations United Kingdom World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
Europe's Quest for Defense Autonomy: A Complex Journey
Europe is making strides towards defense autonomy under the helm of the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton. The ambitious plan proposes a European Defense Industry Strategy (EDIS) with a budget of EUR 100 billion to bolster joint weapons procurement and arms production. This move is seen as a step towards reducing Europe’s dependence
Europe's Quest for Defense Autonomy: A Complex Journey
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
31 mins ago
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
31 mins ago
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
Tucson Welcomes Parma Chefs in First International Gastronomy Exchange
12 mins ago
Tucson Welcomes Parma Chefs in First International Gastronomy Exchange
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense
17 mins ago
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense
Decline in Total Reserves: Potential Implications for Financial Stability
19 mins ago
Decline in Total Reserves: Potential Implications for Financial Stability
Latest Headlines
World News
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
1 min
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halted: Global Implications and the Push for Funding
2 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halted: Global Implications and the Push for Funding
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Amid Political Tensions
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
3 mins
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers
3 mins
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
5 mins
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
5 mins
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
5 mins
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
6 mins
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
27 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app