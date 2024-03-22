WPP Scangroup Plans Staff Layoffs and Role Restructuring Amid Revenue Struggles

WPP Scangroup, a listed advertising firm, is set to undergo significant restructuring, including staff layoffs and role changes, as it grapples with meeting revenue targets.

The company has issued notices to some staff members to reapply for roles, with indications that certain positions will be eliminated. While the exact number of affected employees remains unclear, notices were predominantly sent to individuals in the creative units. However, reports suggest that staff in account management and shared services departments also received notifications.

Market Response and Macroeconomic Factors

In response to market needs and prevailing macroeconomic trends, WPP Scangroup is undertaking critical restructuring in its Kenyan units. The firm operates across 25 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with significant operations in Kenya and other key markets.

A spokesperson from WPP Scangroup confirmed the changes, stating that the company is adapting its skillset composition to align with evolving market demands. New roles will be introduced to enhance capabilities in content, data, strategy, and technology, while existing positions will be modified to reflect global best practices. Some roles will be reduced to enhance departmental efficiencies.

Financial Challenges and Legal Issues

WPP Scangroup's decision comes amid financial challenges, as evidenced by a profit warning issued to investors in November 2023. The company cited a subdued economic environment and cautious spending by clients on advertising and marketing as contributing factors. Additionally, the firm incurred significant expenses, including a one-time staff retrenchment cost of Kshs. 178 million.

Furthermore, the company faces potential legal ramifications, with reports indicating possible litigation from its founder and former CEO, Bharat Thakrar. Thakrar, who was ousted in 2021, alleges discriminatory treatment and reputational damage, seeking damages amounting to Kshs. 4.3 billion.

Conclusion

WPP Scangroup's restructuring underscores the challenges faced by advertising firms in navigating economic uncertainties and evolving market dynamics. The company's efforts to realign its workforce and adapt to changing industry demands reflect its commitment to maintaining competitiveness and sustainability in a dynamic business environment.