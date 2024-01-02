Witchcraft Degree Launched at Kenya’s University of Machakos

In a historic move, the University of Machakos in Kenya has announced the initiation of a path-breaking degree program in Witchcraft, becoming the second global institution to do so. The announcement, which has garnered a myriad of responses, aims to harness the local indigenous expertise in witchcraft for societal benefits, preserving invaluable historical and cultural knowledge for posterity.

Groundbreaking Degree in Witchcraft

The four-year degree program, set to commence in April 2021, falls under the purview of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. The University is currently awaiting approval from the University Education Board to kickstart the program. Notably, the curriculum will encompass a diverse array of approaches to studying witchcraft, featuring renowned lecturers from Kenya, Zanzibar, Haiti, and Mexico. In an innovative step, the program will even facilitate night classes, complementing the unique subject matter under exploration.

Practical Attachments and Post-Graduation Prospects

In addition to theoretical studies, students will undergo two practical attachments with active witches in the Eastern African region. This hands-on experience is expected to equip them with profound insights into the intricate workings of witchcraft. Graduates of the program are anticipated to establish their private practices, addressing complex issues that transcend the conventional scope of witchcraft practices.

Public Reaction and Financial Support

The launch of the Witchcraft Degree has elicited a polarized public reaction. While some dismiss it as a far-fetched joke, others draw parallels to challenging university subjects like Organic Chemistry, acknowledging the degree’s potential complexity and rigor. Adding another layer to this unusual narrative, the Board of Higher Education Loans has consented to fund students of the program. Interestingly, it has stipulated that the graduates, owing to their expected extraordinary abilities, will be exempt from repaying their loans.